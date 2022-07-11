9 Upcoming Horror Movies in 2022 and Beyond | The Mary Sue

The universe has given horror fans so much content to chew on this year it’s not even funny. From the return of slasher franchises like Scream or Texas Chainsaw Massacre (which sparked the most controversy) to original movies like Fresh (2022) or The Black Phone (2022).

It’s safe to say that 2022 is already shaping up to be a good year for us horror nerds. But what exactly is upcoming? Which movies sound the most promising? How many original horror movies are on the way?

From the looks of it, there’s going to be something for everybody. No matter what subgenre you adore the most, there’ll definitely be something to devour over the coming months-next year. Here are some of the most anticipated releases in horror.

NOPE (July 22, 2022)

(Universal Pictures)

Jordan Peele has already made his mark in the horror world. And now he’s back with a new original horror movie that’s got us wondering: is it really aliens? There’s very little to know about this movie. Essentially that works in our favor because it’s better when it’s a surprise with some movies. What we do know is that the plot is that caretakers at a Californian horse ranch encounter a mysterious force. One that begins to affect things around them. Jordan Peele hasn’t disappointed folks yet, so we’ll see if it’s aliens or something altogether.

You can watch the trailer here.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (August 5, 2022)

(A24 and Stage 6 Films)

Original slasher comedy? Sign me the eff up. The plot follows a group of young wealthy friends and a party game that leads to murder. Pete Davidson is in this (if you stan him, that’s chill I guess) and that already adds a certain type of energy to the film. And it’s very satirical if the trailer says anything, which will either be a hit or a miss. Likely a hit if the critics reviews are correct. Plus, it’s being distributed by A24, so if you’re a freak for A24 horror movies then this is for you!

You can watch the trailer here.

Sissy (Date TBA)

(Arcadia)

Unfortunately, this movie has been mostly festival bound and hasn’t been given an official release date, but we hope it’s not too far in the future. From what reviewers have said, this movie is a blast. It’s also very queer and seems very relevant for the current social media culture. Plus, Shudder is planning to give it a home soon! The plot follows influencer Cecilia (Aisha Dee) who is invited to her childhood best friend’s bachelorette party—where she finds herself stuck with her high school bully and a sweet taste for revenge. What does that mean? Judging by the trailer, chaos is what ensues. But is Cecilia the one causing all the mayhem or is it something or someone else entirely? Either way, it’s something super fresh for the genre. And the more Black leads in horror, the better.

You can watch the trailer here.

They/Them (August 5,2022)

(Peacock)

A slasher set at a LGBTQ+ conversion camp is one of the most unique premises coming up. Despite the disgusting reality of conversion camps, this movie is apparently a queer empowerment story. There’s not much that’s been revealed about this movie aside from what I said above. Though it’s got a decently stacked cast with Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston and more. It’s likely going to become a queer horror movie we talk about for a while. Hopefully for good reasons!

You can watch the teaser trailer here.

Halloween Ends (October 14, 2022)

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Any major horror franchise is going to have high expectations. Halloween is certainly one of them, even when there have been hot garbage entries in the franchise. And the trilogy that we were introduced to in 2018 is coming to an end. As is Jamie Lee Curtis’ performance as Laurie Strode. This is the final Halloween chapter for her as a horror icon. Whether that means she and Michael will kill each other remains to be seen. It’s likely to be memorable no matter what happens.

The Menu (November 19, 2022)

(Searchlight Pictures)

Anya Taylor-Joy is slowly but surely becoming (or already is) a scream queen. Once again, she’s starring in a weird horror movie and it seems unique enough! The film follows a couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. Only the evening goes much differently than they expect, with surprises from the head chef. Horror that involves food is usually not a good sign. Makes you wonder if the chef is serving the guests, literally.

You can watch the trailer here.

Hellraiser (TBA, 2022)

(Warner Bros.)

To reboot a horror classic like Hellraiser (1987) is a very bold movie. But the idea already gets huge points for trans actress Jamie Clayton as Pinhead! The most that we know about the movie is that it’s about a young woman who’s stuck dealing with Pinhead and the Cenobites after discovering the puzzle box. Which is what’s responsible for the disappearance of her brother. We’ll see if this reboot captures the essence of the original with a modern spin.

The Exorcist (September 15, 2023)

(Warner Bros.)

The fear chokehold that The Exorcist (1973) continues to have on older horror fans is real. So to have the franchise come out with a direct sequel set in modern times is *chef’s kiss.* This sequel follows a mother whose 12-year old daughter gets possessed by a demonic entity. And must seek the help of two priests to save her. Maybe this one will be even more frightening than the original. There’s a huge chance it just might!

Scream 6 (March 31, 2023)

(Paramount Pictures)

After the success of Scream 5 (2022) it didn’t take long for the news of Scream 6 to be dropped. Which is going to be set in New York and marks the return of fan favorite, Kirby (Hayden Panettiere). The surviving members from the killing spree in 5 will also be returning. There’s a bit of drama surrounding Neve Campbell right now, but we can’t count her out or in at this point. Regardless, we’ll be getting Ghostface in NY and they’ll spend more time there than Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

There’s more than this, but here are extras that are definitely looking into!

M3GAN (January 13, 2023)

A Knock At The Cabin (February 3, 2023)

A Quiet Place: Day One (September 23, 2023)

(featured image: A24 and Stage 6 Films)

