Don’t Sleep on These Games Announced at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct has come and gone and with it, we have been blessed with the likes of Kirby “watch me fit an entire car in my mouth” and “congratulations to the Fire Emblem fandom.” From “something fishy this way comes” Splatoon and Mario Kart Not Nine, it was a decent showing of what we can expect to see in 2022.

There were also some announcements slipped in between aggressive Mario soccer matches and “oh damn, that’s Xenoblade” that I wanted to touch on, some that definitely cater to old school gamers and others that look like a whole lot of fun because I’m a rhythm game fan who wants to play “Megalovania” on my Switch.

Summary: CHRONO CROSS is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds. With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself.

A remaster of the acclaimed RPG CHRONO CROSS is coming to the Nintendo Switch system! A number of enhancements have been made to this RPG classic, like the ability to turn off enemy encounters and a newly refined soundtrack. Plus, RADICAL DREAMERS is included! Experience the origins of CHRONO CROSS in this text-based adventure.

Release date: April 7, 2022

Fangirl Reaction: I fully admit to missing out on Chrono Cross back in the day so now’s my chance to FINALLY play this. I was kinda all Final Fantasy back in those days (and not very good at it) so I’m excited to dive into this… assuming I have the, ahem, time.

Summary: In Portal, you’ll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects – and yourself – through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories.

Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you’ll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles.

In the award-winning games Portal and Portal 2 from Valve Software, the Portal Gun is your key to surviving imprisonment in a mysterious lab. Create portals and warp to other areas and possibly find … cake? You can pass through portals – and so can cubes, lasers, and robots with unnerving levels of personality. Portal 2 adds in local, online, and split-screen multiplayer modes.

Release date: 2022

Fangirl Reaction: I adore Portal SO MUCH and I know I can sit down and play the copies of the games that I already have, but I’m mostly excited for this because it’s a chance for folks to check out this fantastic series if they haven’t already. I’m more than willing to revisit Aperture Science again… which is probably foolish of me, but hey, you only eat cake once, right?

EarthBound/EarthBound Beginnings

Summary: Join Ness, Paula, Jeff, and Poo in their quest to fulfill an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas (and maybe catch a Runaway Five concert along the way) in the fan-favorite Super NES classic EarthBound. In addition, travel back to 198X for EarthBound Beginnings, a localized version of the original Famicom Mother game.

Release date: Available now through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service

Fangirl Reaction: Much like Chrono Cross I completely missed out on EarthBound. That part in the video where they talk about knowing Ness from Smash? Yeah, that’s when I first got introduced to him.

I know about EarthBound and its legacy, so I’m excited to actually experience it for the first time.

Summary: Join Don-chan and your guide, Kumokun on a journey to becoming a Taiko master. With new songs and modes, your rhythmic adventure awaits!

The latest Taiko no Tatsujin game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Drum to 76 boppin’ beats, including an orchestral version of the main theme from The Legend of Zelda, as well as “Gurenge,” “Feel Special” and “Racing into the Night.” Face off against each other in the new mode, Great Drum Toy War, or put on a live concert with friends in DON-chan Band. Plus, a paid in-game subscription service that gives you access to over 500 songs will be available at launch.

Release date: 2022

Fangirl Reaction: This announcement brought me right back to the video game room at my local anime convention, which is the only time I would ever play these games. I can’t wait to play this on my Switch. I can’t WAIT to play the Demon Slayer opening (“Gurenge”) and really, REALLY want to check out those 500 songs!

Rhythm games are one of my favorite kinds of video games so the thought of having one with so many songs is making my entire 2022.

Summary: Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose — the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon…?

Previously unreleased outside of Japan, the RPG game LIVE A LIVE is releasing on the Nintendo Switch system in the HD-2D style! Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await.

Release date: July 22, 2022

Fangirl Reaction: Personally, I love when companies release games that never made it to the U.S.

Like. What IS this game? Who are we fighting? How do these characters connect? What order do I play in? What is going on and how do I make sense of it? CAN I make sense of it? Guess I’ll find out on 7-22-22.

Summary: Klonoa is back! Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series brings back Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil remastered in one collection to fans new and old. Get ready to set off on an adventure to save the world!

Run, jump and hover while firing Wind Bullets to grab and throw enemies across dreamy side-scrolling levels, using each level’s surroundings to your advantage.

Release date: July 8, 2022

Fangirl Reaction: This is one of those classic games that lives rent-free in the back of my head. When I see Klonoa I get a smile on my face and I remember running around as one of the most adorable mascot characters that video gaming has ever seen. It’s not a franchise I have on my mind very often, but as soon as it’s mentioned I immediately scream KLONOA and want to play it again.

July can’t get here fast enough.

Summary: As the chosen leader and guardian of the land of the living, wield the otherworldy arsenal and powers of the Getsu clan as you overcome multiple “Death” and descend deeper into the depths of Hell to eradicate the source of the cataclysm.

Death is not the end: Defeat infernal foes until you die and carry on the fight with your eternal soul and memories in a new body! GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon combines intense Ukiyo-e style roguelike action with a stunning dark fantasy world, brought to life through traditional Japanese art. While death is not the end, the world of Hell lives and breathes, presenting new layouts and challenges to overcome with each attempt.

Release date: Available now!

Fangirl Reaction: I’m gonna die.

A lot.

This game looks so beautiful and cool and boy, oh boy, it’s gonna murder my face and delight in doing so, and I’m gonna say “thank you” and try again.

What games are you looking forward to from the Nintendo Direct, more importantly, how long before I start to hate my favorite songs in Taiko no Tatsujin because the beats keep kicking my ass?

