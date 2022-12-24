5 Best Steam Winter Sale Deals on Awesome Games

As someone who has been using video games as socialization and therapy over the last few years, having a SteamDeck has allowed me to play things on a whole new level. Playstation and X-Box games, but on a handheld? A dream. Plus, I can link it to my TV if I want to. There is a holiday sale going through January 5th, 2023. Here are some games I highly recommend picking up if you have been sitting on them.

The Witcher Franchise

All three games in The Witcher series are currently on sale, and you can pick them up for just under $15.00 with taxes. It is a steal, especially since The Witcher III just got some upgrades, and the game has only continued to be popular in the five years since it was first released. I have just picked up the third game, which is a lot of fun. Playing as Geralt is interesting; there is enough open-world stuff to stay engaged, and with so many different endings, you are encouraged to keep playing and find the one that is most pleasing to you. It took me a while to get into the series, but I’m glad I finally did.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

While unsupported on the SteamDeck itself (for now *fingers crossed*), if you have another means to play it would definitely be worth it to check out this epic installment in the Star Wars video game series. The deluxe edition is $6.99, and you can even pick up a bundle with all three games for $17.64. That is an over 80% discount from what they would usually cost.

Assassin’s Creed Franchise

You can get eleven Assassin’s Creed games for less than $100 on Steam. But if you are like me and want to be a hot queer woman, you can get AC: Odyssey at 65% off. The bundle does not include the latest installment in the series, Valhalla, but is also discounted. As someone who has always wanted to play this series, I will take advantage of this sale personally to see what all the hype is about.

Civilization VI

I am addicted to Civ VI, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive that you can buy the entire thing (all expansions, including the most recent one) for $29.59. I already own Civ on the Switch, but I decided to get in on the SteamDeck because of the price and because I could get the new Leader Pass DLC. It is … so much better on the Deck. It feels more like the desktop game, the graphics are a lot better, and despite only downloading it last night, I spend two hours straight playing it. If you have been waiting to check out Civ VI and get the latest DLC on the cheap…it is now.

Take a Risk on an Indie

Not to cheat in the final part of this listicle, but I mean it. When games go on sale, I think it is the best time to invest in trying out an Independent game to expand your horizons about what gaming looks like. One of the things that I have truly enjoyed about Steam is that it helped me have access to a whole new roster of games on the handheld market. I love Nintendo, and I’ve sincerely enjoyed playing their selection of Indie games—but it is on a new level on Steam. We talk a lot about abusive work environments in some major gaming companies, so it is also important to celebrate the games that are made with love, care, and respect. Some games on sale from smaller companies are: Hades, Slay the Spire, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, Valheim, and Tunic.

(image: Steam)

