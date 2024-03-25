That ‘3 Body Problem’ Finale Had Better Indicate a 3-Season Solution at Netflix

Netflix is no stranger to housing some fan-favorite, original sci-fi programming, nor is it any stranger to raking in viewership numbers with said programming (Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Black Mirror, etc.). But there just might be a new sheriff in town with 3 Body Problem.

Recommended Videos

The high-concept (and “high” in this case means Everest levels of high) television adaptation of Liu Cixin’s widely acclaimed sci-fi novel of the same name hit the streamer on Thursday. Indeed, with its incredibly sharp writing and the deft intelligence with which it portrays its subject matter, 3 Body Problem just might be one of Netflix’s greatest-ever gambles, if only because of the risk it took with greenlighting an expensive sci-fi series that more or less needs three seasons to tell its story.

And as alluded to earlier, if that cliffhanger of a season one finale doesn’t lead to Netflix’s eventual greenlight of season two (which, for those of you not in the know, would adapt the second book in Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy), then they might as well beam a countdown into our brains so that we know when we’ll have to contend with the ungodly disappointment.

How did season one of 3 Body Problem end?

Simply put, quite a lot happened at the end of season 1. With the stab-happy Tatiana receiving one of those transcendental VR headsets following the death of Dr. Ye, Saul still having a million targets on his back despite rejecting the position of Wallfacer (one of three people on Earth who are given unlimited resources to secretly come up with a way to fight the San-Ti), Will’s brain getting lost to the depths of space, and the continuing worldwide anarchy brought on by the impending alien invasion, the drama teed itself up in a big way, and it will be nothing short of a travesty if Netflix chooses to axe production at this point.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, however, as Benedict Wong’s Clarence, with the help of some lively cicadas, did what he could to offer a spark of hope as the world prepares to take their science forward over the course of the next 400 years, at which point Earth just might be ready to face the San-Ti with at least the illusion of hope. That’s assuming, of course, that the San-Ti-human relations stay as they are until that day comes; indeed, maybe Ye was on to something.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]