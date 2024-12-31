2025 shows we’re excited for

2025 is here and that means a whole new line-up of shows to be excited about. And there are a lot coming our way this year!

Recommended Videos

After a great year of television, it might feel weird to be THIS excited about what is to come. But there are great shows heading our way. From highly anticipated second seasons to the return of our favorite boy from Hell’s Kitchen, there is a lot to look forward to. So here are some shows we here at the Mary Sue are excited to see in 2025!

Severance

(Apple TV+)

The first season of Severance was released in 2022 and we have patiently waited for the follow up season. Especially since season 1 left us on a cliffhanger! But now we’re heading back to Lumon with Mark (Adam Scott) to see what the innies discovered for the brief moment they were given out in the real world.

Severance is easily one of the best science fiction shows on television and knowing that more mysteries to unpack are coming our way is exciting. I do hope we get to see more of Irving (John Turturro) and Burt (Christopher Walken) though because that was a ship I never saw coming. And yet, I love them. And we only have until January 17! -Rachel Leishman

The White Lotus

(Max)

The White Lotus Thailand welcomes you for season 3 of Mike White’s satirical comedy anthology series that arrives on HBO Max on February 16. The official teaser gives us a peek into the eclectic ensemble of characters that have come to the resort “seeking peace” but will stir up chaos instead.

The new stacked cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood, with Natasha Rothwell returning as Belinda. -Jinal Bhatt

Daredevil: Born Again

(Disney+)

What can I say about Matthew Murdock’s return that hasn’t already been said by everyone else? I feel like my prayers have been answered. Netflix’s Daredevil is and always will be one of my favorite shows of all time, and when it was announced that the original series wouldn’t return for season 4, my heart broke.

Of course, we’ve been granted brief glimpses of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil throughout various MCU projects since then, but it’s never felt like enough. Cox and the ever-impressive D’Onofrio are street-level comic book magic together, and I can’t wait for the bloody return of my favorite bad guy killer, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle. Bring it on! -El Kuiper

Anne Rice’s The Talamasca

(AMC)

While we wait for Interview with the Vampire Season 3, whose release date is still unannounced, I’m looking forward to Anne Rice’s worlds colliding in The Talamasca. The third AMC series based on Rice’s works is all about the secret society tracking supernatural beings and will include characters from IWTV and Mayfair Witches.

Eric Bogosian has been spotted on set as the baby vamp Daniel Molloy. Hopefully Justin Kirk will reprise his role as Talamasca agent Raglan James as well. It has the potential to be the Angel to the other show’s Buffy and I couldn’t be more intrigued. -Leah Marilla Thomas

Andor

(Disney+)

Skeleton Crew has been great and all, but Star Wars has been missing the razor-sharp wit of Tony Gilroy’s Andor since season 1 concluded in late 2022. Diego Luna’s turn as the titular scoundrel-turned-spy—as well as a memorable supporting performance from Stellan Skarsgård—help make Andor the masterclass in TV writing it is, and bring to life the enormous sacrifices made by the rebels.

The series is haunting, suspenseful, and yet, beneath it all, it remains wholly optimistic. I can’t help but think that the new episodes will arrive at an especially poignant time here in the U.S. as our own Emperor Palpatine once again rises to power. But hey, Rebellions are built on hope, right? Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ in April 2025. -Amanda Landwehr

Suits L.A.

(NBC / USA)

A spinoff to everyone and their uncle’s favourite legal drama, Suits, is all set to arrive on NBC on February 23, 2025. This time, Aaron Korsh sets the action in a Los Angeles law firm headed by Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, a powerful entertainment lawyer to Hollywood biggies.

As he struggles to lead his firm in the present, we’ll learn more about the skeletons from his past through flashbacks. The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. Oh, and the biggest Suits alumni will be making a cameo too! -Jinal Bhatt

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

(Disney+)

Are you a 90s kid who grew up with animated Spider-Man stories? Do you miss them? Well, Disney+ has us covered with the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Or maybe you’re just a Peter Parker fan like me and want more Spidey. Whatever your reasoning, it is exciting to see Spidey getting his own Disney+ show!

While I am excited to see what is canon for Peter Parker’s early days as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I am more excited to see Colman Domingo’s take on Norman Osborn. The casting is pretty perfect and if that’s the Norman we get in the MCU, all the better, right? Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming out on Disney+ in January! -Rachel Leishman

Stranger Things

(Netflix)

This is it, the end of an era. What’s happened to Hawkins? Will Vecna/Henry/001 win? Which of our favorite characters will survive? (Please, Duffer Brothers, I’m begging you, let my boy Steve live). I almost can’t believe Stranger Things season 5 is coming out in 2025.

It feels surreal. I vividly remember when season 1 was released in 2016; I must have watched it three, or even four times during that first month. It was lightning in a bottle. Can they manage to find that same magic one last time? I certainly hope so. -El Kuiper

The Last of Us

(Max)

Before we begin, I am both excited about and terrified for season 2 of The Last of Us. Fans of the game know that Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) doesn’t have the best go of things in part 2 of the game. But that doesn’t mean that the show is instantly diving into Joel Miller’s next adventure as the game does. That being said, I am excited to head back into the apocalypse with my favorite father/daughter duo.

We don’t have an exact date for it yet but it is coming in 2025 and with Pascal also taking on Reed Richards in the MCU, there is a lot to look forward to if you’re his fan! -Rachel Leishman

You

(Netflix)

Penn Badgley’s psycho lover returns for a fifth and final ‘killer’ season of Netflix’s thriller, You. And it makes you wonder what more twisted things will Joe Goldberg be up to now that he has rehabilitated his public image as a victim, has Kate as his partner, and is back on his home pitch—New York.

As Badgley had teased in season 5’s Tudum teaser, there are lots of loose ends in Joe’s old life that could bring about judgement day for him. But who will that ‘You’ be? -Jinal Bhatt

Strange New Worlds

(Paramount+)

It has been two years since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds boldly went… honestly all over in Season 2, from time travel to musicals. We’ve been waiting for too long! This little gem of a science fiction adventure grew an audience of old and new Trek fans largely through word of mouth.

A fourth season is already in the works after the highly anticipated Season 3 in 2025. There will be shenanigans! There will be space relationship drama! There will be Rhys Darby! -Leah Marilla Thomas

Chad Powers

(Hulu)

I love that we’re taking sketches from ESPN and turning them into television shows. It happened with Ted Lasso and now we’re getting Chad Powers! Based on a sketch with Eli Manning in disguise, the new show stars Glen Powell as a football quarterback trying his luck under the name “Chad Powers.” Honestly, Glen Powell and football is enough for me.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when Chad Powers is going to be released. Just that it is coming in 2025 and that’s enough for me. -Rachel Leishman

________________________________

What shows are you most excited about in 2025?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy