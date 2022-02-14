Here’s All the Movie and TV Trailers Featured in the 2022 Super Bowl Commercials

The 2022 Super Bowl has come and gone, and the big muscle men tackled each other for the points, leaving some fans happy and some fans disappointed, but the true highlight of the biggest sporting event of the year has always been one thing: the commercials! Brands are always racing to outdo each other every year, with the most memorable (and usually wildly expensive) ads, and never more so than now that film and television have jumped into the mix!

This year saw an unprecedented release of new trailers and “Big Game Spots” during the game, with everything from the next phase of Marvel to the hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series. If you need to catch up on everything that was announced, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of every movie and show that released a new trailer during the 2022 Super Bowl!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The first full trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here, not to be confused with the teaser trailer attached to the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home! We now get a closer look at Strange as he tries to deal with the ramifications of accidentally cracking reality for Peter Parker, and possibly some tie-ins to his storyline in Marvel’s What If…? as well! The trailer is chock-full of surprises and possible character reveals, so take a look and see how many hints and easter eggs you can find!

Moon Knight

We also got another exciting look at Marvel’s new Moon Knight series on Disney+! This spot features Ethan Hawke’s villainous Arthur Harrow pushing Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector to embrace the chaos within!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The long-anticipated teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here! We finally get a glimpse at the Second Age of Middle-earth! In the trailer, you can spot a young harfoot (early hobbit), Galadriel in action climbing ice cliffs and being a badass, and one of the show’s new characters, Arondir—a wood elf—catching arrows and swinging axes, but we also get some first looks at what appears to be the Elf king Gil-galad and a mysterious bearded man surrounded by flames being helped by a harfoot! Is he perhaps a freshly fallen Gandalf?!

Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion, the final installment of the new trilogy, aired this trailer previously, but also made sure to include it during the big game. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by our OG trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, and honestly, it’s the return of those three that has us champing at the bit to see those big dinos once more!

NOPE

One of the most exciting drops of the day was the release of the NOPE trailer—Jordan Peele’s next epic horror venture! There’s cowboys, rodeos, and possibly aliens! Or at least something terrifying up in the sky, but with Peele, we know that things are not always what they seem, and this film is sure to be full of some frightening twists and turns!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic and company popped into the Super Bowl for a special “Big Game Spot” and a peak at the new sequel. We get a lot more of Knuckles (voiced very sexily by Idris Elba, which is going to birth a whole new generation of furries, I expect), and a little peak at Tails!

The Lost City

The Lost City is a new romantic adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Radcliffe, so … yes, sign me up! Bullock plays a romance novelist that gets involved in a deadly real life hunt for an ancient artifact and it’s up to Tatum, the model for her book covers, to try to rescue her. It has big Romancing the Stone vibes, and Bullock is always stellar when making use of her comedy chops.

Netflix 2022 Movie Preview

Netlfix chose to use their spot to feature their big highlight reel of their upcoming 2022 slate. You can see little bits of all their new movies, including Day Shift, Pinocchio, The Gray Man, and most importantly… Knives Out 2!

AMC+ 2022 Television Lineup

Iconic characters. Epic new worlds. Legendary series.



It’s all here. pic.twitter.com/VFBHn9zPgu — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) February 14, 2022

Not to be outdone, AMC+ also released a highlight teaser of their upcoming season, including the finales of Better Call Saul and Killing Eve, and brand news series like Moonhaven (starring Dominic Monaghan!) and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire! Is that Lestat sucking some blood in a church!? Is Merry on the Moon!? Tell us more!

DC 2022 Movie Preview

DC also went the highlight route, releasing teasers of The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! We get a look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate! And multiple Flashes as he bounces around the timelines!

Bel-Air

Not technically a trailer, true, but the original Fresh Prince, Will Smith, helmed a sweet collaboration of fans and stars of the new dramatic reboot who all put their own spin on the classic theme song. It’s impossible to hear it and not sing along. Those lyrics are permanently embedded in all of our brains.

Lightyear

And finally, Disney and Pixar chose to use their spot to push their new Toy Story spinoff, (reimagining?) Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. Questions about the timeline and the Toy Story universe aside, it does look to be pretty fun. Plus, there’s a robot cat!

(image: Universal Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]