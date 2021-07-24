Things We Saw Today: Meet the 2021 Eisner Award Winners

Last night saw the virtual Eisner Awards at San Diego Comic-Con 2021. Hosted by iconic voice actor Phil LaMarr, the event saw two awards go to Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru for Superman Smashes the Klan, which won Best Adaptation from Another Medium and Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12). Stan Sakai also took home Best Continuing Series and Best Lettering for Usagi Yojimbo. Best Short Story went to “When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” by Mimi Pond, in Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press), which won for Best Anthology.

Best Single Issue went to Sports Is Hell, by Ben Passmore (Koyama Press), and Best Limited Series and Best Humor Publication went to Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber (DC). Black Widow, by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande (Marvel) took home Best New Series, and Best Cover Artist was awarded to the prolific Peach Momoko for Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel).

In addition to the competitive awards, The Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award went to Mike and Christine Mignola and the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award went to Laughing Ogre in Columbus, Ohio, owned by Chris Lloyd. You can watch the awards show below, or find a full list of the winners here.

Check out all the Dune-related comics and graphic novels at SDCC. (via Gizmodo)

Olivia Cooke on playing Queen Alicent Hightower for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. (via Collider)

Amazon is making an I Know What You Did Last Summer series. (via /Film)

The U.S. women’s rugby team tests out the cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympics:

Extremely here for the US women's rugby team testing the anti-sex beds. pic.twitter.com/2y9ioMLtwL — Exfoliated Idiot (@nerdfish) July 23, 2021 Google Translate is no match for real life Klingon translators. (via CBR)

Hollywood’s version of the Asian heroine is (finally) evolving. (via Nerdist)

The cast of the animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two dive deep. (via Syfy Wire)

Happy Birthday to Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins! Today is @PattyJenks bday!

I wish you all the best things this world has to offer❤️

May our journey always be filled with lots of laughter, great food, beautiful vacations and endless conversations into the night.

So glad the forces of the world brought us together, I love u! pic.twitter.com/uqBZk0EIIx — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) July 24, 2021

