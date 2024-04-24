Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren standing against a wall in Yellowstone
Category:
TV

When Can We Head Back to the Dutton Family Ranch With Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ Season 2?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 02:53 pm

1923 brought in a new group of the Dutton family led by Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren). But since the show aired back in 2023, fans have been waiting to see what is going to happen to the ranch in season 2!

Where we left off in the series, Spencer and Alex were on their way to Montana, but it was far from an easy journey. They were abandoned on a boat before finally getting safe passage, and then Alex’s ex threw a wrench in that plan. Jacob was shot, and we have Donald Whitfield trying to take over the Dutton farm.

Now that we have all of these questions waiting to be answered, let’s talk about what we know so far about season 2 of the series!

What’s the plot of 1923 season 2?

The end of season 1 set up a battle for the ranch between the Duttons and Donald Whitfield. We can assume that is going to be a major part of the second season. We also still have Alex and Spencer trying to get back to the Dutton family.

So what we know about the second season is … well, that. We don’t know much else about it, but there is still plenty to work with.

Who’s in the season 2 cast?

As of now, the cast is all set to return to the series. And that cast is an impressive lineup of actors we know and love! But it is what made so many of us tune in for the first season.

The cast includes:

  • Harrison Ford – Jacob Dutton
  • Helen Mirren – Cara Dutton
  • Darren Mann – Jack Dutton
  • Brandon Sklenar – Spencer Dutton
  • Julia Schlaepfer – Alexandra
  • Sebastian Roché – Father Renaud
  • Aminah Nieves – Teonna Rainwater
  • Michelle Randolph – Elizabeth Strafford
  • Robert Patrick – Sheriff William McDowell
  • Jerome Flynn – Banner Creighton
  • Timothy Dalton – Donald Whitfield

Do we know when it’s coming out?

Prior to the strike, they were set to film it starting back in 2023, but we haven’t heard much on that front since. If they have begun filming or do so in the summer, we could see the second season by the end of the year or early 2025. For now, at least we know it is coming!

(featured image: Paramount+)

