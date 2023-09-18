Is Netflix’s Latest Classic TV Hit Based on a True Story?

There are a lot of World War II dramas out there. We have a cultural obsession with the war that changed history, with untold stories coming to light all the time. Some, like Saving Private Ryan and Dunkirk, have earned lots of money and prestigious awards, but of all the movies and television series about that era, Band of Brothers stands out. The ten-episode HBO miniseries came out in 2001 and is getting new life on streaming. Recently, Netflix added it to their available titles, bringing the greatness of Band of Brothers to an entirely new audience.

Band of Brothers focuses on “Easy” Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division through their training, deployment, and action in Europe during World War II. The soldiers create a deep bond that helps them survive the horrors of war, and something that sets Band of Brothers apart from other titles is how real and heart-wrenching it feels. But is it a work of fiction or based on a true story?

Is Band of Brothers a true story?

Band of Brothers is a dramatization of the real-life story of Easy Company. The miniseries is mainly based on a 1992 book of the same name by historian Stephen E. Ambrose. During each episode, the dramatization is introduced or concluded with interviews with actual men who served in Easy Company. It is a pretty incredible story. Easy Company was part of the first large-scale military use of paratroopers. Some of the veterans admit they only joined up with that division because they received more enlistment money for it. It seemed pretty wild to jump out of a perfectly good airplane and float on a parachute down behind enemy lines.

The story begins in 1942, when the new recruits start training at Camp Toccoa in Georgia. Overly strict First Lieutenant Herbert Sobel drives the company to be their best, including routinely running three miles up and down Currahee Mountain. Sobel may technically be in charge, but the men really follow Lieutenant Richard “Dick” Winters. This becomes even more evident when the company deploys in England in September 1943. The show follows the company throughout its time on the front lines, right up until Japan surrenders in 1945.

One thing the series excels at is making the effects of war evident. Several episodes feature storylines where the men are shell-shocked or no longer want to fight, but they keep going to keep their friends safe. It makes them real and human. There are jokes and times of laughter, but there are lots of sobering moments. So much of the story is less about the ones Easy Company killed and more about who they saved and helped.

One episode shows the moment when a patrol finds a concentration camp in Germany. It captures just how inhumane and monstrous the camps were while showing the absolute shock and revulsion of the soldiers. Band of Brothers remains a brilliant series because of the hearts of all the real men who served in Easy Company.

