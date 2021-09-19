Things We Saw Today: It’s 12 Ft. Tall Home Depot Skeleton Season, Baby!

It’s official: Fall has arrived. The leaves are turning, the pumpkins are spicing, and our favorite spooky big boy is back on the scene. Yes, I’m talking about none other than the world’s greatest lawn ornament/family member, Home Depot’s 12-foot-tall skeleton. This boney bitch is back on the scene, ready to make a statement in your neighborhood.

Fans are already unpacking their Memento Maurice (free skeleton name, you’re welcome) or heading to Home Depot to join in on the fun. Why do we love him so much? It’s simple: we are the Home Depot skeleton. He is us. After all, who among us hasn’t stared into the cold LCD eyeballs of this beauty and seen themselves reflect back? Aren’t we all just dragging our tired bones through another bullshit year, creaking along until the holidays or until a pigeon builds its nest in our skulls?

Saw a celebrity today pic.twitter.com/d14Yae59Rj — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) September 11, 2021

While the outlook for the rest of the year may be bleak, we can still take delight in our first skeleton sighting of the year. Where will he appear first? The red carpet at the Emmys? Your step-dad’s condo? As a hat worn by Katy Perry at the Met Gala? So many options!

Did you ever take too long deciding whether or not you wanted someone & then when you were finally, completely sure, they were gone? I’m sorry 12 ft. Home Depot Skeleton. You were always the one. — Caissie (@Caissie) September 10, 2021

Now that the world has fallen in love with HDS, fans are flocking to Home Depots across the country to buy one. And the competition, like the skeleton, is fierce.

Had to drag my ass out to the out-of-the-way Home Depot at 5:30am to make it happen, but alas, the Large Halloween Boi is finally mine! pic.twitter.com/8ovTffBsiO — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 7, 2021

But don’t worry, if you can’t buy the skeleton, meet the new bad boy on the scene: GIANT INFERNO PUMPKIN SKELETON!

I think we’re in love.

(image: Home Depot)

