March can’t come any quicker for Scream fans that are anticipating Scream VI. The previous requel gave us new characters to root for and scream for (because they were in danger, duh). And now the new generation of Ghostface victims and survivors (let’s face it, a lot of people are going to die) is going to be running around New York City.

The trailer (watch the red band if you’re looking for uncensored Gale Weathers) proves that this entry will be extra brutal. Ghostface (there’s definitely more than one) isn’t fucking around with the crew this time. New York City is the big leagues and the characters are in for a big swing (of the knife). And I’m here to tell you why this trailer is pretty damn fantastic.

1. Tara, Sam, and Ghostface in the bodega

(Paramount Pictures)

Ghostface killers have used guns before, but this is a different story because it’s so public. What’s especially great about this scene is how it doesn’t feel so unrealistic. Sometimes bringing guns out in a scenario like that doesn’t end well—and there’s nothing comedic about Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) crawling around the store. It’s that type of energy that brings absolute perfection to this trailer.

2. The tone

The tone of this film (from what we’ve heard from cast members and this trailer) is even darker than Scream 5 (2022), not to mention it feels grittier with it being set in a big city. New York has been a setting for so many horror films and it shouldn’t be a surprise as to why. The death count will be higher, help won’t be available as easily, and there are a lot of high buildings to fall from. Basically: chaos.

3. Kirby!

(Paramount Pictures/Tumblr)

For many years a lot of us speculated that Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) didn’t die in Scream 4 (2011). And now those of us who speculated can’t be called silly anymore. Kirby is absolutely back and ready to survive the mayhem hopefully. The little snippets of her in the trailer have Kirby fans by the heart and I must say it was a genius move.

4. The Ghostface mural

It’s very blink and you’ll miss it, but the Ghostface mural in the trailer is pretty damn cool. Who knows how that’ll play into the film and why it’s being shown in the trailer. But I must say it’s the type of mural I’d pose in front of! In fact, I can guarantee that there would be leagues of people on social media posing in front of it.

5. Gale!

(Paramount Pictures)

Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) is an icon and a final girl (people seem to forget this fact) that must survive this sequel. And there’s a 50/50 chance she will, judging by the trailer.

Her line, “That’s why I’m going to shoot you in the fucking head”, is everything I needed to hear. The red band trailer is where it’s at as far as I’m concerned. Though Gale is an amazing character no matter what and it’s a relief she’s back again!

6. Ghostface shrine

(Paramount Pictures)

The collection of items is so impressive and whoever is behind all of that deserves a few claps, regardless of whether or not they’re one of the killers. I’m all for being this extra and it’s nothing I expected to see in the trailer. It’s certainly a welcome nugget and spotting the Easter eggs is a fun time.

7. The chase scenes

Chase scenes are hard to come by in horror these days. I don’t mean to sound like an old fart that doesn’t appreciate new horror films, but chase scenes are usually remembered (even in the shittiest slasher) and the chase scenes in the Scream franchise are always good. It certainly seems like we’ll be getting some more chase scenes that are legitimately scary too.

8. Sam being unhinged

Listen, I wasn’t immediately swayed by Sam or Melissa Barrera when I first watched Scream 5 (2022). But after rewatching, I’ve come to appreciate her more and it seems I’m going to really enjoy her performance in this sequel. Sam’s smarts and then her incredibly hot (sorry-not-sorry for the thirst) unhinged look in the trailer is *chef’s kiss*. We’ll see if she does end up being part of this string of murders somehow!

9. The eeriness omitted from the subway scenes

(Paramount Pictures)

There’s something so unnerving about being attacked or stalked in a tight space like the subway. This crew of survivors (and likely victims) are in for some very scary situations. Unless the trailer is misleading us, poor Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) gets attacked on the subway. There’s so much terror and nervousness captured in those short clips that it has me feeling jumpy. And that, readers, is quite the feat when you’re a big horror fan like me.

10. The Easter eggs

Throughout the film are a lot of Easter eggs (especially during the clips of the shrine) and the subway scenes pay homage to many horror films. People are dressed up as a range of classic horror characters, like Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise. If it wasn’t obvious already then this trailer has exceeded a lot of our expectations. Not to mention it’s given us fans a lot to chew on without spoiling too much.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

