10 People We Want to See Host ‘SNL’ in 2023

Thus far, SNL’s 48th season has been pretty alright, with the exception of one or two glaring moments. As someone who got into the habit of watching consistently since college, being a “fan” of this show has been something of an uphill battle.

But we’ve been blessed with some great hosts recently, which has me realizing that maybe the current set of writers and cast members are putting more effort towards elevating their hosts. And it got me wondering who would be a good fit for host going forward!

I’ve put together this list bearing in mind current relevance, not just who I’d like to see, regardless of whether or not they’ve been in anything lately. If I’d done it that way, this list would include my actor crush Peter Vack, which alas might never happen because the show tends to book hosts based on their promotion of projects, not just my own personal infatuation. (Rude.) But please, feel free to let us know who your picks would be in the comments!

1. Jonathan Majors

(Disney)

I’m gonna be real, SNL did Jonathan Majors real dirty last time he hosted (2021). The musical guest was Taylor Swift, so I feel like they were pressured into promoting her more and giving him less of a role, or stage presence. Despite, you know, literally being the host.

So hey guys, come on, bring him back! Majors is superbly talented and has new material to promote. Don’t be lazy with the writing, regardless of who the musical host is. I mean my god, you really gave us “Three Sad Virgins” over a Majors original? I call bullshit!

2. Paul Mescal

(A24)

Recently I fully rewatched Normal People and shed my entire body’s worth of water weight. Paul Mescal has the range. And with all the attention he’s gotten for Aftersun around the Oscars, all I ask is, why not let him host SNL?

We’ve had pretty Irish boys host in the past and they’ve done just fine, despite not having much of a history in comedy. Let him play. Let his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers be the musical host again, too. (Unless the breakup rumors are true? Actually, either way, it writes itself.)

3. Jason Segel

(Apple TV+)

Jason Segel has hosted in the past and done a bang-up job, since he melds naturally with the kind of comedic timing that SNL demands. But now that he’s getting more press for his work in Shrinking, I think this would be a perfect time to bring him back!

It’s been so long since I’ve seen Segel front anything, I forgot how great of an actor he is. And while his comedy is still much the same as it was back in the Apatow heydey, I think it’s definitely matured in a fun way. Plus, not to be an obnoxious fan who can’t let go or anything, but this could be an opportunity to do a Freaks and Geeks sketch with the younger cast members. Yes, please. I need a new “Oh, Hi Cindy.”

4. Lizzy Caplan

(Starz)

Okay I promise to let the dead horse rest after this, but as penance for Netflix killing Inside Job, AND as promotion for the reboot of Party Down, I think Lizzy Damn Caplan should finally host SNL. She’s got the quasi-indie comedy beat down, and her range as an actress is wide enough that I think she could easily meld with the current cast.

While her style isn’t as in-your-face as some of her peers, I think the collaborative nature of her comedy would work perfectly with SNL’s format, and provided the writers don’t let her get overshadowed, she could spit some bangers as host.

5. Adam Scott

(Starz)

Pretty much in the same vein as Caplan (shafted by Netflix + reboot, baby—plus, later this year he’ll have Severance season 2 to promote), Adam Scott also seems like a natural choice for host. And no, I’m not just saying this because our Rachel would be very upset if I didn’t put him on this list.

While Scott’s deadpan humor might run the risk of getting blown over by SNL’s showier style, I think that the current staff could actually elevate him, considering how well Aubrey Plaza’s episode did. He has the potential to kill, obliterate, and destroy, and I say, let ’em have it!

Also, before anyone gets on my ass for including two Party Down stars but not including Martin Starr, let me be clear: I’d be SO down for a Martin Starr episode, but I do not think it’s gonna happen. He might be too niche for SNL. But one can dream, right?

6. Channing Tatum

(United Artists)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is out now, so you know what, why the hell not? Channing Tatum has already proved that he has the comedic chops à la 21 Jump Street. And, correct me if I’m talking nonsense here, but I think he and John Cena are fairly similar in type and tone, and Cena’s episode killed.

We haven’t had a funny beefcake on the show since Beck Bennett, and I think every great comedic routine is only amplified with a well-intentioned beefcake to round out an ensemble. This is one host I’d actually be surprised to see not host for this season.

7. Michelle Yeoh

(Rodin Eckroth/Film Magic)

While Everything Everywhere All At Once has already been out for some time, I think Michelle Yeoh deserves literally every moment in the spotlight and then some. She’s effortlessly hilarious and seems like an absolute blast to be around, and I think she could add a certain zing to the cast that’d make her episode incredibly memorable.

Plus, she’s got a lot of projects coming up, with the one I’m most personally excited for being the TV adaptation of the graphic novel American Born Chinese. Michelle’s got it goin’ on. Add yourself to the list SNL, before you get left behind.

8. Keanu Reeves

(Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

John Wick 4 go brrr. Even if that wasn’t coming out this year, one must wonder why Keanu Reeves hasn’t hosted SNL yet. That’d surely break some numbers. At the very least, I know my mom would watch it.

9. Harrison Ford

(Apple TV+)

Now, this is a case where I wouldn’t be surprised if SNL reached out to Harrison Ford multiple times to host, and he told them to fuck off. That seems to be the sort of man he is.

Nonetheless, with Shrinking and the new Indiana Jones on his plate, this would be a good year to see the guy get on up there and show off his subtle & crabby comedic panache.

10. Jennifer Coolidge

(HBO)

We end on this because it seems the most obvious. Chloe Fineman has imitated the Esteemed Madame multiple times. Everyone loves her. Nobody has been able to stop talking about her for the last five years, maybe more. Jennifer Coolidge is the world’s eternal It Girl and it’s baffling, quite frankly, that we haven’t heard even an insinuation that she should host SNL.

Would she even match their kind of humor? Honestly, I don’t know. Probably not. But it’s Jennifer Coolidge. We all want that hot dog, real bad.

(Featured Image: Will Heath/NBC)

