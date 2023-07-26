10% of ‘My Adventures With Superman’ Is Blushing, but I’m Afraid That’s About To End

Since the two-episode premiere of Adult Swim’s My Adventures With Superman, I’ve had a hard time not thinking about the chemistry between a young Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) and Lois Lane (Alice Lee). As I explained in my first article about the show, I’ve never really been into a Superman story. I see the appeal on paper and thematically, but all of my direct experiences have flopped. However, one of the many reasons My Adventures With Superman is sticking with me is that I enjoy the blossoming romance between the aspiring reporter and boy wonder. These characters’ desire for one another is bubbling right under most scenes.

There are many visual cues that the two are clearly crushing on one another. My favorite way the series expresses it is how one or both start blushing in their scenes together—often HARD. I did some number crunching (a.k.a. used a stopwatch and did simple math), and in the first four episodes alone, this happens 10% of the time. This is a considerable amount of time, when you factor in how many shared scenes feature sleuthing or villain battles—and, I’m living for it.

Each of the first three episodes sits at 6.8–8% of the time with blushing scenes. What brings the average crimson-tinted cheek up to 10% is the whopping 17.3% in “Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say.” This episode also features a nearly two-minute use of the anime bloom effect. For non-anime watchers, this is when the screen goes fuzzy and bright to show love or amorous emotions.

***Spoilers Ahead for Season 1, Episode 3, of “Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say.”***

Turning point for the trio

(Max)

Unfortunately, this episode also marks the beginning of an (at least temporary) end to their romance. After succumbing to Jimmy Olson’s (Ishmel Sahid) desire to investigate Superman with an open mind that this could cross into the supernatural, the trio sifts through some tabloids. This is a big deal for Jimmy, who has consistently pushed this theory of Superman being connected with aliens. With new evidence, Lois might change her opinion of Superman and/or just Clark Kent.

Ahead of the Amazotech Gala, Clark notices a story, in the new evidence, about a mysterious flying boy in Smallville. Fearing that his friends will make the connection to him (especially Lois, who calls him ‘Smallville’), Clark rips the page out and stuffs it in his suit jacket pocket.

Following the night’s adventures, Lois tells Clark, “When I was getting ready [for the gala] I kept wondering if this counted as a date.” Then, after Lois shivers from the chilly night air, Clark removes his jacket again and puts it over her. Forgetting they arrived with Jimmy, Clark walks Lois back to The Daily Planet. Alone and mulling over their “Who is Superman?” board, Lois finds the crumpled paper in her pocket. Seeing it with all the other clues, Lois realizes that Clark Kent is Superman.

(Max)

Before the episode started, I believed this would be an end-of-season reveal—not right at the midway point! So not only is our blush-per-episode going to tank, but the fallout from this reveal will have rippling effects on the trio’s dynamic. Lois’s feeling of betrayal may extend to backlash towards Jimmy as a potential accomplice, too. However, it’s Clark who will feel the wrath of knowingly misleading her since their first group intern assignment. As an iconic couple, I’m convinced Clark and Lois will make up. However, in the meantime, that means no more cute interactions.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

