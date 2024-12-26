10 Best K-Pop Tours You Can’t Miss in North America in 2025

K-pop fans in the United States are in for a treat in 2025! I compiled a list of all of the K-pop boy bands, girl bands, and solo artists who are coming to North America this coming year, and these tours will not disappoint.

Bands like 8Turn, BabyMonster, Stray Kids, and more are set to come to America on their upcoming World Tours. We even heard rumors that BTS and BLACKPINK are heading out on tour in 2025, although those tours are yet to be officially announced. Keep on reading to see who else will be making their way across the States and for more information on how to buy tickets.

Stray Kids

The Stray Kids are heading out on their “DominATE” world tour in May 2025. Their first stop will be in Seattle, Washington, on May 24, 2025, and they will be making their way to nine other stadiums across the United States.

BUY NOW: Tickets to see Stray Kids in 2025

8Turn

8Turn, the K-pop boy band consisting of eight members, Myungho, Jaeyun, Minho, Yoonsung, Haemin, Kyungmin, Yungyu, and Seungheon, are going on their first world tour. The band is kicking off their U.S. show dates on April 9, 2025, in New York City and will close out the America leg of the tour on May 5, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

[?Tour Announcement]

2025 8TURN 1st World Tour [8TURNRISE]



?Tickets Open:

Sept 12, 2024, 9 AM PDT

Sept 12, 2024, 11 AM CDT

Sept 12, 2024, 12 PM EDT



Check back later on:

? MyMusicTaste#8TURN #에잇턴 #8TURN1stWorldTour #8TURNRISE#With_TURNING pic.twitter.com/kHfJFW2NOz — 8TURN (@8TURN_official) September 11, 2024

BUY NOW: Tickets to see 8Turn in 2025

BabyMonster

Another K-pop group who is going on their first world tour is the girl band BabyMonster. The band first formed on April 1, 2024, and will be performing hits from their new album, “Drip,” which debuted on November 1, 2024. As of right now, BabyMonster only has two shows in the U.S., one in Newark, New Jersey, and another in Los Angeles, California.

BUY NOW: Tickets to see BabyMonster in 2025

aespa

The K-pop girl group aespa is hitting the road for their SYNK: PARALLEL LINE World Tour, and they just added additional shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Toronto, and Chicago. The tour will be in support of their first album, Armageddon, which dropped last May.

2024-2025 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK PARALLEL LINE –



[SEATTLE]

? 2025.01.28 (TUE)



[OAKLAND]

? 2025.01.30 (THU)



[LOS ANGELES]

? 2025.02.01 (SAT)



[MEXICO CITY]

? 2025.02.04 (TUE)



[ORLANDO]

? 2025.02.06 (THU)



[CHARLOTTE]

? 2025.02.08 (SAT)



[NEWARK]

? 2025.02.11… pic.twitter.com/TBKSCPn4v4 — aespa (@aespa_official) September 26, 2024

BUY NOW: Tickets to see aespa in 2025

NCT 127

NCT 127 is kicking off their NEO CITY – THE MOMENTUM tour on January 18 in Seoul before they make their way to the United States in February, with their first stop being in Duluth, Georgia. They will then make their way to New Jersey, California, Texas, and more!

BUY NOW: Tickets to see NCT 127 in 2025

Purple Kiss

Purple Kiss is kicking off their 2025 HEADWAY World Tour on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, at the Downtown Palace Theater. The group consists of six members: Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan.

BUY NOW: Tickets to see Purple Kiss in 2025

Kard

The South Korean coed group is coming to North America on their KARD: New Era Tour. Their first stop will be in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 27, 2025. They will then be hitting seven other cities in the United States, wrapping it up in San Francisco, California on March 16, 2025.

[KARD TOUR UPDATE]



After listening to your feedback, we’re excited to announce that San Francisco and Nashville are officially back on the KARD NEW ERA North America Tour!



Here’s the update:

The tour is now ALL-AGES! So whether you’re 12 or 112, we’re welcoming fans of all… pic.twitter.com/gA30wHyXMt — Konnect'd Ent. (@KonnectdEnt) December 6, 2024

BUY NOW: Tickets to see Kard in 2025

HWASA

After leaving the K-pop girl group Mamamoo in 2023, Hwasa is now embarking on her solo artist journey and will be heading out on tour next year. Her first-ever solo tour will consist of 11 cities and will be kicking off in Seattle, Washington on March 11, 2025.

[HWASA]

LIVE TOUR [Twits] in North America



Check out HWASA performing LIVE!

Get your tickets for HWASA LIVE TOUR [Twits] in North America on Friday, December 6th at 3 PM local time.



? https://t.co/t3lf9DZCze



2025.03.11 ? Seattle, WA / Moore Theatre

2025.03.13 ? Oakland,… pic.twitter.com/cri5tru4HN — P NATION (@OfficialPnation) December 2, 2024

BUY NOW: Tickets to see HWASA in 2025

Taemin

Taemin, another singer who is embarking on their solo journey after leaving the K-pop boy band, Shinee, is also going on tour. He’ll be coming to America on his Ephemeral Gaze world tour with stops in New York, Chicago, Houston, and more.

BUY NOW: Tickets to see Taemin in 2025

Treasure

Treasure announced their first U.S. tour on December 16, titled “Special Moment.” The K-pop boy band will be making stops in New York City, Washington, D.C., Oakland, and Los Angeles. The tour is kicking off in April 2025!

BUY NOW: Tickets to see Treasure in 2025

