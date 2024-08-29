The 10 best Hello Kitty toys you can say hello to right now

Hello Kitty is the richest and most famous cat in the world. Sorry, Choupette. Never has there ever been a more famous feline in history. Not Sylvester. Not Tom. Not even Simba could rival this little white kitten’s power and influence. Here are the best Hello Kitty toys around.

(Care Bears)

Even the hardest hearts will be melted by this Care Bears Hello Kitty. Hello Kitty is so fashionable, so iconic that she does Care Bears better than they do themselves. Look at her, she’s wearing a little Sunshine Bear costume and looks even cuter than the real thing. Maybe it’s a warning to the real Sunshine Bear not to try and horn in on Hello Kitty’s plushie territory, or she’s gonna end up wearing him. You don’t become one of the best-selling children’s toys of all time by only playing nice.

(Otomatone)

This Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Otamatone is perfect for little budding musicians! What’s an Otamatone? It’s a little electronic synthesizer instrument that you play with a bow! It’s kinda like a theremin but for babies. This is one of the best-selling and most popular Hello Kitty toys ever made, made brand new in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty! 50 years? How many of this little cat’s nine lives does she have left? Doesn’t matter, she’ll live forever in our hearts.

(TeeTurtle)

If you told me that a cross between Hello Kitty and turtle design would end up a bestseller I’d punch you in the mouth for even suggesting to corrupt the perfection that is HK. This Hello Kitty TeeTurtle has proven me wrong. It’s a totally adorable and squishy plush perfect for cuddling and sleeping on. Not feeling the Hello Kitty design? (Or want to bring her home some friends?) This thing has a bajillion options, literally every Sanrio character ever made has a TeeTurtle version. Lucky you.

(Real Littles)

Generally, I wouldn’t consider a backpack to be a toy, but the Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Big Backpack is the exception to the rule. Look at this thing! It’s like someone melted a unicorn into a puddle and then reconstructed it into a gloriously prismatic backpack. And just look how fuzzy it is! I didn’t realize that a backpack could even attain such levels of fuzziness! It’s practically a scientific breakthrough! AND it comes with Hello Kitty-themed stationary items that actually work? This can’t be real.

(GUND)

This Hello Kitty Unicorn Plush doubles as both an adorable plush and a tacit threat from Hello Kitty herself to unicorns not to attempt to try and challenge her to a cuteness battle. They’ll lose, every time. This plushie comes from America’s oldest soft toy maker GUND, which has been in the business for over 125 years. That means people have been cuddling their creations since the end of the 19th century.

(Horizon Group USA)

This Hello Kitty SLIMYGLOOP is soft and squishy in a different sort of way. It’s not the kind of thing you want to cuddle, but surely it must be satisfying to squish with your hands. And what’s that aroma in the air? Is that a hint of vanilla I detect? Indeed, this particular SLIMYGLOOP is vanilla-scented and has a mixture of sprinkles and pearls inside it. Plus a Hello Kitty charm of the cat herself holding a rainbow? Perfection.

(Purse Pets)

Hello Kitty Purse Pet is a combination of fashionable and functional. It’s a Hello Kitty as a purse! Who needs a Gucci handbag when you can store your chapstick in a Hello Kitty purse? And this particular Purse Pet isn’t just a static accessory, it’s ALIVE. Hello Kitty’s eyes will blink at you! It also makes all sorts of sounds and plays music! How whimsical! Fashionable as the late Karl Lagerford’s cat Choupette is, can she hold your spare change and look stylish doing it? No, she can only do one of those things.

(KILUODIY)

The Hello Kitty Magnetic Sticker Book will allow the purchaser to spread Hello Kitty-themed joy around the world! There are infinite places to stick these stickers! Mailboxes! Passing cars! The face of a stranger! Don’t want to lose the stickers? They can instead be used to solve the many puzzles and games included in this sticker book! Hello Kitty and her friends journey to the beach, the amusement park, a castle, and even a concert! These reusable stickers are easy to peel on and off, so kids can be entertained again and again.

(Franco)

You can’t go wrong with this Hello Kitty Plush. It’s the classic Hello Kitty design. No unicorn or Care Bear costume. No turtle-shaped body. It’s just straight-up Hello Kitty as Sanrio intended her to be. This thing measures around 18″ x 11″ x 7.5″, so it’s the perfect size for a kid. Or an adult, I suppose. Hello Kitty doesn’t discriminate. It’s cuddles for all.

(Squishmallows)

The dream collar is finally here. Two giants of the stuffed animal industry have finally decided to team up to make the Hello Kitty Squishmallow, and they’ve outdone themselves. This Squishmallow is 14 inches long, and made out of patented squishable mallow material. As for the design itself? Kitty has never looked more stylish.

Obviously, Squishmallows and Sanrio knew that Hello Kitty had to be dressed to the nines for this special collaboration occasion. Look at those too-cool-for-school heart-shaped glasses. The nonchalant expression. The cherry red bow in the hair with a heart that says “SWEET.” Hello Kitty has practically attained It-Girl status with this look. What’s that? You’re looking for a more classic design? They’ve got those too! This Squishmallow also comes in classic Hello Kitty pink sans sunglasses, and even a version where Hello Kitty is sporting a gingham dress like some kind of heroine of the Old West! She really can do it all.

