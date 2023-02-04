The 10 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts

Spawned by Parks and Rec‘s very own Leslie Knope (or rather the writers room behind her), Galentine’s Day is an alternative to Valentines Day all about celebrating platonic love. If you’re depressed by the relentless emphasis on romance at this time of year, Galentine’s Day can be a balm for the soul, giving you and your female friends a commercially-sponsored prompt to come together in mutual love and support. It’s also conveniently located on the day before Valentines Day. So if Galentine’s sounds great to you but you’re happily coupled up, you should still be able to celebrate both without any kind of “two dates to the prom”-style shenanigans.

Now, if you’re looking for idea on how to treat yourself and your friends on Galentine’s Day, look no further. We’ve put together a carefully curated list of gifts—some geeky, some universal—to lift you and your friends’ spirits this Galentine’s Day. Hopefully, it’ll help you get through the tail end of winter.

Star Wars R2D2 and BB8 Best Friends Forever Necklace Set

I would literally have died of joy if someone had given me the other half of this as a teenager (yes, yes I know BB8 didn’t exist then, imagine a vintage droid there instead). Honestly, I’d still love to get this now. The two cutest robots in the known universe as symbols of your undying friendship? Yes! R2D2 comes in silver tone base metal and BB8 in a gold shade. Both come paired with a rebel symbol, just to make it clear where your loyalties lay. No really, get this to split with your Star Wars-obsessed bestie. Even if you’re not that big of a fan yourself, it’ll make her day.

PB & J Plush Figurines

These adorable anthropomorphic slices of bread, one spread with peanut butter and the other with jam, are posed holding hands. Because the only thing that goes together better than peanut butter and jam is you and your best friend. 3.75 inches tall and made from soft plush, these figurines make for great seasonal decor. You can sit also sit yours on your desk all year round to remind you of your best friend when you’re having a hard time. Plus, PB&J is at least breakfast-adjacent, making it on theme for Leslie Knope and her obsession with breakfast foods, and therefore appropriate for Galentine’s Day. They’re only $5, too, so they won’t break the bank.

A Home Spa Night

Given how stressful literally everything about being alive is right now, giving your friends a gift that encourages them to stop, relax, and take some time to focus on themselves could be the permission they need to do just that. Etsy is full of home spa gift sets, like the extremely aesthetically pleasing one by Heni Soap pictured above. Mostly offered by woman-owned small businesses, these hampers are full of handmade, organic bath and skincare products. Some of them come with little extras like herbal tea, chocolate, or fluffy socks to make the cozy night-in experience complete.

Hand-Stamped “Roll like a girl” D20 Keychain

This one’s for the girls in your D&D group. Tabletop gaming and geekdom in general have got a lot more welcoming to women over the years. Still, there’s still a fair amount of annoying sexism to deal with, especially when you’re first getting into the hobby and just trying to find your table. These “roll like a girl” key rings could be a great, snarky little talisman to keep in your pocket and remind yourself that you’re better than the bullshit. You’ll will find a group of non-sexist geeks as awesome as you are.

Captain America 7-in-1 Multitool

Okay, this is just cool. It’s Captain America’s shield in miniature, but it serves as a butterfly wrench, hex wrenches, a rope cutter, a can opener, a bottle opener, a flathead screwdriver, and a Phillips screwdriver—all at once. Geeky and practical, this is perfect for your comics-loving friend who’s also handy or outdoorsy. Show her you see and value her terrifying competence, as well as her Avengers fandom, with something that feels like it’s directly out of classic comics. It’s also available in Batarang, Millenium Falcon and Klingon warship variants. I genuinely struggled to figure out which one to focus on here, because they’re all so cool.

I Love You a Waffle Lot Mug

If you want to be close to canon on your Galentine’s gifts, you could always get your bestie this mug with a waffle-themed message of love on it. Featuring the Leslie-proclaimed “king of breakfast foods,” there’s also space for a personal message on the other side. You’ll be able to get your friends a set of matching mugs that’s also individually tailored to each of them. This feels very Leslie, with her love of group bonding and attentive focus on everyone’s individual qualities. Plus, it’s cute.

There’s a lot of Galentine’s-specific mug designs on Etsy. So if this one doesn’t work for you, I’m sure you’ll find something there.

Pancake Socks

Circling back to Leslie Knope’s obsession with breakfast food, these cute socks have a pattern of buttered pancakes and little pink hearts. Maybe it’s one of those milestones of proper adulthood, but I love getting new socks and so does my wife (so, you know, if anyone felt like buying me some for Galentine’s Day, I wouldn’t object). Seriously, socks are an underrated gift. They’re practical and fun! Everyone always needs new socks! And if you’re stuck with a boring dress code at work, they’re a great way to add a little bit of secret personality to your outfit…. I do not miss working in an office. But, anyway, the “practical yet fun” vibe seems very in keeping with the Knope spirit of Galentine’s Day. There’s a surprising amount of breakfast-themed socks out there if pancakes aren’t your vibe.

Game of Thrones House Sigil Ring Set

It’s easy to envision getting this set and passing one ring out to each of your friends, possibly keeping the Targaryen ring for yourself, like the power-mad queen you really are inside. The only problem with this plan that I can see arising is that some people might not be happy with the house they get assigned. So choose carefully when deciding who goes where.

Happy Galentine’s Day!

