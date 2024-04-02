Zoe Saldaña Wants the Guardians of the Galaxy To Return … But With a Twist

Zoe Saldaña, known for playing the fierce Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says she doesn’t plan to return to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t like to see the ragtag band of space heroes return.

Recommended Videos

“I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy,” Saldaña told The Playlist. “It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know?”

The Guardians of the Galaxy made their MCU debut in 2014, in a film that sees Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, and Groot come together to form a found family. The group continue their adventures in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, Gamora’s storyline in the Guardians films takes a turn in Infinity War, in which her father Thanos sacrifices her in order to get an artifact known as the Soul Stone. An alternate version of Gamora returns in Avengers: Endgame, but she doesn’t re-join the Guardians. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Peter tries to woo her back, but she makes it clear that she’s on her own path.

According to Saldaña, she doesn’t plan to play Gamora again, but she doesn’t think that closes off the possibility of Gamora returning to the MCU in the future. “So far, I think that [Gamora is over] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good,” she told The Playlist.

So what’s the future for the Guardians? Right now, it’s unclear, but the end of Guardians 3 gave a little insight into what audiences can expect. At the end of the film, most of the team breaks up and continues with a different roster, under Rocket’s command. Peter goes home to Earth, but a tag at the end of the film specifies that he’ll return at some point in the future.

As for Gamora herself? It’s unclear whether Saldaña knows something or is just speculating, so her future is uncertain.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]