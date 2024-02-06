Zoe Saldaña Hopes To Go Back to ‘Star Trek’ One Last Time

One of my great missions in this life is to ask every single actor who was part of the Star Trek franchise that was rebooted in 2009 whether or not they’d return to the world. Mainly because I just want a Star Trek 4 more than anything else.

Having spoken to Simon Pegg and Sofia Boutella—both of whom said they’d love to return to this world—it was my civic duty to ask Zoe Saldaña the same question. Talking with her about her Paramount+ show Special Ops: Lioness and working with Taylor Sheridan, we discussed her approach to characters and making them feel grounded and human.

But by the end of our chat, I could not leave without telling her how much the Kelvin verse movies meant to me. In Star Trek (2009), we were introduced to a new timeline (the Kelvin verse) which brought us a slightly different series of events. Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) would still lead the Enterprise with Spock (Zachary Quinto) at his side but the foundation of their relationship and their rise in Starfleet was different from the original series.

When I spoke with Saldaña, who played Lt. Nyota Uhura in the movies, I told her that I would literally write a Star Trek 4 script for free if it meant returning to these characters. I may have also said I’d sacrifice limbs for it but who can say? Saldaña responded by giving me a bit of hope.

“Oh my God, that’s so sweet,” she said. “I mean, I hope we’re able to go back and do a last one.” It was a brief answer as I was wrapping up my interview but it was enough to show me that yet again, another cast member from the Kelvin verse wants to return to the series.

They want to do it, let us have it!

When I spoke with Simon Pegg for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, he spoke in detail about Star Trek and I ended our conversation there by stating how much I wanted a fourth movie. When I talked to Sofia Boutella about Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, I said how much I loved Jaylah from Star Trek Beyond and she expressed the desire to return to the world. Chris Pine has said multiple times that he hopes for more stories in this franchise. So what’s the deal?

Could we see a future with Star Trek 4 as part of it? I just want this specific crew to have to save some whales in their own take on Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. For now though, it is a comfort to know how many members of this cast actually want to go back to the depths of space. We just have to get a writer and director on board, please and thank you!

For now, you can watch the amazing Zoe Saldaña in the series Special Ops: Lioness. But also please loudly plead for Star Trek 4. Do it for me.

