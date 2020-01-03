Let’s Talk About the Astrological Signs of the Avengers

For many of us, our astrological signs mean a lot. They inform our character, give us a motivational pull to strive towards being the best of our Zodiac, and they give us fun apps to look at and see what we’re supposed to be feeling that day. So, why not try to see how astrological signs play into the Avengers?

Let’s focus on the first six Avengers and how their astrological signs play into their characters. First, there’s Gemini Tony Stark.

Born May 29th, Anthony Edward Stark is a Gemini. As described by Compatible Astrology, a Gemini man is seen as such:

Enthusiastic, charming and clever the Gemini man is good at almost anything he puts his mind to, and can make anyone laugh. Add this to his light and inquisitive personality and he has a lot of sex appeal. He is very friendly and communicative by nature, and this can sometimes be seen as flirtatious.

So, you know, Tony Stark, right? Geminis are often known as being two-sided because of the two-faced symbol that represents them, but Tony is more in line with the male characteristics of the sign. We know he flirts (nearly constantly) and his charm is what gets him nearly everything he wants, but there is his ability to solve nearly any problem, another Gemini trait.

And then matching a Gemini with a Cancer can smell of trouble or can make them the Odd Couple, which is most definitely the case with our favorite Cancer: Steve Rogers.

Cancers are often emotionally sensitive, taking a lot to heart and wanting to protect themselves and those they love. So … you know … Steve Rogers. Born on the Fourth of July, Steve Rogers may be an all-around American boy but he also very much a Cancer. As the daughter of a Cancer, I know how deep their protective sides can run, and as seen in Captain America: Civil War, Steve’s willingness to protect those he loves knows no bounds. He can also come off as standoffish or … crabby. Honestly, it’s like someone looked at a horoscope book and made Steve Rogers with a Cancer horoscope in mind.

Do you know who also gets along well with both Cancers and Geminis? A Scorpio!

Now, this is me making an executive decision, because Natasha Romanoff’s birthday is not listed. As a Scorpio myself, I can say that Natasha’s mysterious nature and unwillingness to really open up to those around her makes her very much a Scorpio. She also has a tendency to get back at those who have hurt her or those she loves. A Scorpio is not one to mess with. We love completely and deeply, and when we’ve been wronged, we never forget. You think Natasha Romanoff is out there forgetting everything that was done wrong to her? On the contrary, she’s fueled by it all, and that, to me, makes her a peak Scorpio.

The sign before a Scorpio (and one that often is the kind of man who can become friends with anyone) is a Libra, which leads us into Thor.

I also took some liberties with this one because Thor’s birthday is just a year, and we know that he’s thousands of years old, so … just go with it. It also makes sense because Thor is very much a Libra. Cosmopolitan lists a Libra man as “an expert communicator, always knowing the perfect thing to say in any situation to come off as diplomatic, tactful, and charismatic.”

You know what you need to be in order to be the King of Asgard? You need to be an expert communicator and know how to handle any situation. Also … diplomatic is literally in the definition. So, making Thor a Libra just makes sense. My father is also a Libra, and Libra men tend to always think they’re right and not want to talk about things, and I mean, that’s very much Thor.

To take a brief foray back into a Gemini, let’s talk about Clint Barton.

While Tony Stark is the epitome of a Gemini man’s best traits, Clint, unfortunately, is the epitome of their bad traits. Impulsive and unreliable, a Gemini man isn’t someone you’d want to trust with your secrets, and honestly, I wouldn’t want to tell Clint Barton anything because he’d use it against me if he had to. He’s also unreliable, as seen in Avengers: Endgame, because he literally goes on a serial killer vacation.

And finally, a man who is very resigned in his ways because of his … well … other side: Bruce Banner.

Compatible Astrology defines a Sagittarius man as:

Fun loving, independent and exciting, Sagittarius men are in some ways the wild child of the zodiac. Adventurous sociable and friendly, they are typically determined to live life to the fullest, amongst other things often making them physical and athletic. This is an honest man, a straight shooter who speaks his mind.

What is interesting is the definition that they are the “wild child” of the zodiac. To me, that screams Bruce Banner, as does the idea of him being friendly and honest. All it really needs to say is “You don’t want to make a Sagittarius man angry,” and I think it’d fit with Dr. Banner very well.

Honorable mentions go to my favorite fictional Pisces, James Buchanan Barnes.

And, because it’s Capricorn season and I believe she is very much a Capricorn, Wanda Maximoff.

I’m sure when you look at the great canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are probably even more characters who fit into their signs very well. Like, T’Challa is rumored to be an August birthday, and if he ended up being a Leo, I wouldn’t be surprised. Different cat, same principles.

Have a favorite Avenger? Know their astrological sign? Let us know what your investigation has led to in the comments below!

