Zendaya spoke about brining Lola Bunny to life in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy and how she feels about stepping into that role.

“[…] I’ve always appreciated Lola because she’s the only girl on the team, kind of holding it down for the ladies — and she’s also an incredible player. I think in this reimagining of who she is, it just leans into that a little bit more, the fact that she’s got these skills and she’s an MVP. When we meet here, she’s like, “I’m being a warrior, an Amazon princess, I don’t have time for this right now.” But she obviously ends up being such a crucial member of the team and really holding them all together. When they’re going off on their looney moments, she brings everyone back. I’m glad they thought maybe I could use my voice and bring her to life. She’s a badass bunny.”

Yes, she is.

Honestly, I fully expect this film to not be good. That being said, I only wanted one thing: good Lola Bunny content. It looks like that is happening from merchandise, trailers, and the fact that they did go out of the way to get one of the biggest actresses around to play Lola.

So I’m ready to Jam, even if it is mediocre.

(via Yahoo, image: Warner Bros.)

