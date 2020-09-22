Zendaya and Michelle Obama Teamed up for an Instagram Live To Remind Us of the Importance of Voting

Today is National Voter Registration day! Which means you should register to vote! Before you read this piece, go make sure you have your voting plan in place and you are registered and then you get to read about the fun that Zendaya and Michelle Obama had on Instagram.

Now that you’ve registered to vote (you better have, I’ll know if you haven’t. I have powers), we can talk about Michelle Obama being a proud mom to Zendaya on Instagram. This is a mood I understand.

On Zendaya’s Instagram this morning, the Euphoria and newly-minted Best Actress in a Drama Emmy winner chatted with former First Lady Michelle Obama about the importance of voting and why it’s crucial for young people to get out there and vote! The segment was part of Michelle Obama’s special Instagram live event, “Get Registered & Ready,” running all day today until 6:30PM ET, with many stars and artists set to appear. You can tune in right now on Obama’s Instagram.

It was lovely to Michelle Obama praising young, involved stars like Zendaya. The Spider-Man actress has constantly gone out of her way to reach out to her youthful fanbase, making sure that they stay informed and know to vote. Very Michelle Jones of her, if you ask me, but she’s making sure that her voice is heard and her fans know where she stands. And, if anyone has a screenshot of Zendaya’s face when Michelle Obama asked her why this election was so important, I’d love to see that, please.

Zendaya took to Instagram this summer to promote resources for the Black Lives Matter movement, used her platform to apprise her fans and the world her stance on our current political climate, and has inspired many to do their part to help save our democracy. All of this feeds into what most young stars are (or should be) doing.

These celebrities have a luxury that many of us screaming into the void do not: A potentially game-changing platform. Celebrities can hold significant power and influence where their fans are concerned. Fans will defend their favorites and follow their instructions, and if those celebrities use that power to get people to vote? All the better! This is particularly crucial among the younger generation, who are already often politically engaged, but may be further inspired by seeing the stars they admire be so outspoken.

So if you haven’t, you can register to vote today! If you’re registered and ready, you should start plotting out your voting plan because, as Michelle Obama said, you might be there a while on election day, but don’t leave or give up. But you can also get your ballot early in many states and vote to let your voice be heard, because this election is vitally important. Not just because all elections should be important but because we’re fighting for our democracy.

Not to be dramatic (but to be dramatic), as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex pointed out, “This year, this election … voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him, it’s a vote to let our democracy live another day.”

Gotta say, AOC’s pitch for Biden isn’t bad. It is way better than all the “fuck you, rose emoji, you probably voted for Jill Stein!!!” sentiments I’m seeing on Twitter tonight pic.twitter.com/uXhTGAsWoG — Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) September 19, 2020

