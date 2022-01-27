Zagreus Finally Gets the Recognition He Deserves With This Adorable Hades Nendoroid

It’s been 84 years, as they say (or rather, mid-2021) since it was announced that we would be getting more official Hades merchandise. All we knew at the time was that it would be a figure of Zagreus, fresh from an escape attempt, I’m sure, and that it would be released by Good Smile.

I automatically assumed that meant “Nendoroid,” figures so cute that I prepared myself to collect as many bottles of ambrosia as I could to add Zag to my collection.

Good Smile did not disappoint.

This Nendoroid is the very essence of Zagreus

Have you seen this lad??👀💀🔥 The official Nendoroid of Zagreus is now up for preorder at the link below! (There've been statues of the Olympians for thousands of years, why shouldn't Zag get one, right?) #HadesGame https://t.co/Iw3ugRRvhq — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) January 27, 2022

While I’m sure Zagreus would prefer a grand statue similar to his Olympian relatives (and yes, I too would love a badass figure of Zagreus facing off against Lernie, too), this little guy is too cute to resist.

He’s also kinda how I picture Zagreus when compared to the other characters in the game.

One of the many things I liked about Hades was how it continued to subvert my expectations. When you first see that animated trailer, and even when you see the title screen of the game, Zagreus looks like an absolute boss who has no problem walking out of a pool of blood and running barefoot along hot surfaces to face off against bone hydras.

Then? You play the game.

And Zag is, well… I mean he is cool, but when compared to the Olympians, his father, his ex-girlfriend, his potential boyfriend, the bone hydra, the bull who deserves better, and everyone else he comes across, he’s got a long way to go.

Everyone knows this, too, and treats him as such.

I’m not saying the trailer lied to us. I absolutely did reach a point where I would fight Hades with the Pact of Punishment turned up at a blistering heat FOR FUN. I’m just saying that I went from, “Wow, this trailer makes this guy look incredible,” to, “I can’t even make it to the first boss,” followed by, “Oh there’s the first boss, oh holy shit, she whipped the shit outta me.”

So yeah, this Nendoroid? Is Zagreus. No question.

Why this is such a big deal

Besides the fact that I REALLY like Hades and think it deserves all the love in the world, this series has so many aesthetically pleasing characters that making figurines out of them just feels like a no-brainer. That being said, there hasn’t actually been much official merch for the game.

I hope that Zagreus is the first of many. I want Megaera and her sisters, I want to invite Thanatos into my figurine shelf, I want SO many of the Olympians (Athena has been especially helpful in my escape attempts). Hell, give me a Cerberus plush, please. Give me plush of the Companion Summons.

Give me Dusa!

I just want all the merchandise that gets released. I would DIE for a Eurydice, and, please, let me reunite Achilles and Patroclus. It’s been a while since there was a game where I liked everyone – yes, even Theseus wore me down eventually.

Dear Zeus, can we get a figure of him in his ridiculous chariot?

The details

The Zagreus Nendoroid comes with two of the Infernal Arms you receive in the game: Stygius, the Blade of the Underworld, and Aegis, the Shield of Chaos. He also has a bloodstone he can fire against his enemies.

Now we all know that Hades isn’t just about the fighting, it’s about the, ahem, friends we make along the way (and lovers). That’s why Zag comes with a bottle of nectar so you can offer it to whatever companion you wish to form a bond with.

Preorders will be open until March 10, 2022, and the price is $54.99. The expected ship date will be December 2022. You can get your own official Zagreus Nendoroid right over here.

(Image: Supergiant Games/Good Smile)

