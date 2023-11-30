Zack Snyder Defends Amber Heard: “I Would Work With Her in a Second”

Just saying “Amber Heard” is like venom to those who dislike the Aquaman actress, mainly because of her very public and messy divorce from Johnny Depp, but as time goes on, people are also speaking out to support her, and now Justice League director Zack Snyder is among them.

Heard, who accused Depp of abusing her, lost a legal battle over defamation against Depp and that, for whatever reason, has just left the door open for so many to just attack her time and time again without fail because it is the way of the world. Zack Snyder doesn’t get the hate and said as much in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Snyder has the film Rebel Moon coming out for Netflix, but prior to his move to a new fictional universe he’ll build himself, Snyder was helping to build the DC comics movie universe. There, he worked with Heard as Mera, opposite Jason Momoa’s Arthur/Aquaman. When asked about her, Snyder expressed the fact that he didn’t understand the hatred for her and that he would work with Heard again.

“I just don’t get it. If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second,” he said. But it wouldn’t be in a DC universe project, as Snyder went on to talk about how he is done with that portion of his life—which makes sense given the fact that James Gunn and Peter Safran are now in creative control of the franchise.

It is still nice though to see Amber Heard with people who she has worked with on her side, as many have either remained silent or even backed Depp since it seemed the “popular” choice.

On Heard’s side

This shouldn’t be about choosing sides, but in a battle that became as public and gruesome as this one has been, those brutally attacking Heard made it unavoidable. Which isn’t right. It was a case of a woman sharing what happened to her and presenting her evidence, and the world picking apart her every move and emotion for the benefit of the man on the other side because they saw him in a different light.

Snyder could have easily opted to not speak about it. Instead, he used his time and his profile to say something about an actress he’s worked with in the past, and that shows the kind of man he is. It’s why actors like Ray Fisher really stood by Snyder during the Snyder Cut vs. Joss Whedon battle.

Snyder speaking out in support of Heard, however briefly, in his profile for The Hollywood Reporter, is a nice surprise because we are so often not given that grace for her. So, Snyder standing behind Heard is nice to see and whether that means she will appear in a future project for the Rebel Moon director remains to be seen.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]