‘You’re not obligated to put yourself in an uncomfortable situation just to make someone else feel better’: Is it boundaries or ableism? Reddit shares opinions, and they’re spicy

In a recent r/AITA Reddit post, a woman, referred to as OP, shares her experience of joining a Women’s Social Club in her new city, eager to make meaningful connections. However, her social journey takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Andrea, who openly boasts about being a “total klepto.”

House party drama

Our OP decides to host a cozy gathering at her place with the friends she’s actually clicked with. When Andrea catches wind of the get-together, she asks if she’s invited and OP politely declines, citing limited space. Unfortunately, Andrea isn’t having any of it. When OP reveals her true reason, her discomfort with inviting someone who openly identifies as a kleptomaniac, things take a nosedive.

The gaslighting begins with Andrea claiming OP is painting her as a “horrible criminal” and accuses her of being ableist. Now, let’s unpack this spicy mess. On the one hand, you have OP, who’s trying to protect her belongings and maintain boundaries. On the other, we have Andrea, who seems to think that her self-labeling gives her a free pass to do what she wants.

It feels like a case of Andrea just wanting to seem fun and cool, but it backfired. I personally feel like this situation would have gone very differently if Andrea had spoken about her issues seriously. Even mentioning how she’s working very hard to change. However, she brags about it, and that’s where the big issue is for me and other Redditors.

Ableism

Honestly, it’s baffling to me how people in the friend group are defending Andrea. They’re saying OP is out of touch and taking things too literally. But OP’s concerns are valid. She’s worked hard for her belongings, and just because Andrea has chosen to flaunt her kleptomania like a badge of honor doesn’t mean OP has to roll out the welcome mat. It’s about boundaries!

And let’s talk about the ableism accusation for a second. It’s one thing to have a legitimate discussion about mental health issues, but it’s another to weaponize those discussions to excuse bad behavior. Andrea is using the term “klepto” as if it’s a quirky personality trait, rather than recognizing it as a serious condition that can deeply impact lives. By doing so, she’s trivializing the struggles of those who genuinely deal with compulsive stealing. That’s where the real ableism lies!

Mental health

On a personal note, as someone who is neurodivergent and has ADHD, I often witness how people will use their diagnosis as an excuse for poor and impulsive behaviors. I understand all too well that ADHD can significantly impact decision-making, and I’ve worked hard to manage my symptoms and improve myself.

It’s disheartening to see others who share similar challenges choose to deflect accountability with their diagnosis. Instead of embracing the opportunity for growth, they perpetuate negative stereotypes and hinder their own progress, which can be incredibly frustrating for those of us genuinely striving to navigate our experiences with intention and responsibility.

The verdict

Is OP the villain here for wanting to keep her home safe? Absolutely not! She’s just exercising her right to choose who enters her space. If anything, I think Andrea is the one who needs to take a hard look in the mirror and consider how her actions affect others. Instead of challenging OP’s boundaries, she should be reflecting on why she feels it’s okay to brag about stealing.

In the end, this Reddit saga is a reminder that boundaries are essential, and it’s perfectly okay to stand your ground. Let’s not conflate being cautious with being ableist. I hope OP can continue to find friends who respect her and her space.

