‘You’re f—-ed’: Rihanna shuts down Trump trolls on pro-Kamala Harris post

Donald Trump might raise red flags over this joke from Rihanna and include it in his long list of voter fraud claims.

On election day, Rihanna tweeted, “When protecting pussies and firing pussies can happen all in one vote.” She followed the sentence up with two hashtags: #votecauseicant and #TanSuitSeason. The video on the tweet is Rihanna joking about “sneaking” into the polls with her son’s passport to commit voter fraud.

For those unaware (like myself) until a few hours ago, Rihanna is a citizen of Barbados. She’s ineligible to vote in the US because she’s not a US citizen. Nevertheless, both her sons with A$AP Rocky were born in Los Angeles, California.

when protecting pussies and firing pussies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason pic.twitter.com/QVQh2w35zR — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2024

Can’t take a joke? Get wrecked by RiRi

Not everyone was laughing at Rihanna’s joke—especially not Trump supporters who were fed propaganda about voter fraud. Trump has consistently accused Democrats of allowing illegal immigrants to vote. Despite Trump’s assertions, these claims were refuted by data that indicates otherwise.

Trump’s supporters took to Instagram and criticized her video. Rihanna had a lot of time today because she fired back at several of those egregious comments. One wrote, “Why should you be able to if you are not a legal citizen?” Rihanna unabashedly responded, “Ew! I hate an illiterate ass ho.” You’re reading this correctly—this isn’t coming from a troll account, but Rihanna’s official account on Instagram. Based on her replies, it seems that Rihanna’s all for the Harris-Walz ticket and that she’d vote for them if she could.

Contrary to the belief that migrants (both legal and unauthorized) don’t pay taxes, they do pay into Social Security and Medicare programs. Rihanna replied to another person who voted for Trump, who claimed that “abortions are probably nowhere near as important” of an issue. RiRi said, “You’re fu**ed! And so is the America you dream of. Hope you don’t have to find out the hard way.” Trump and Vance have threatened abortion rights and women’s healthcare throughout their campaign.

Another user accused her of “acting” like she was rejected by the system for not applying for dual citizenship. Rihanna responded, “I LOVE my Bajan passport! I came here to work and pay taxes! You’re welcome.” If Rihanna told me my crotch was discounted, I’d never be seen on the internet ever again.

