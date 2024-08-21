Your game worlds will collide in ‘Secret Level’

Pac-Man and God of War are universes apart, but Secret Level might allow a crossover. From the creators of Love, Death & Robots, this new anthology is going to feature your favorite games in a 15-episode animated series.
Premiering on Prime Video, Secret Level is expected to feature fifteen different video games. Warhammer 40K, God of War, and Sifu are just some of the games spotted in the trailer for the series.
New episodes will immerse you in adventures and take you to brand new worlds. Secret Level will make its debut on December 10, 2024.
This trailer gave us high hopes
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Kratos from God of War is in the trailer. It wasn’t enough that God of War: Ragnarok made us all sob, because it looks like Kratos is ready to embark on a new journey. If you pause at the right time, you’ll see that Kratos is actually in a modern city. Compared to the setting we usually see him in, it looks like a break in reality, but that small scene also hints that these games will interact in the series.
Expect these games to be part of Secret Level:
- Armored Core
- Concord
- Crossfire
- Dungeons & Dragons
- Exodus
- God of War
- Honor of Kings
- Mega Man
- New World: Aeternum
- Pac-Man
- Sifu
- Spelunky
- The Outer Worlds
- Unreal Tournament
- Warhammer 40k
Aside from the aforementioned games, popular characters from PlayStation Studios will also make an appearance in the series. It explains why Jin from Ghost of Tsushima was seen in the trailer, even if the series didn’t include the game specifically. As for which characters will make their way into the series, fans can speculate until Secret Level comes out on Prime Video.
