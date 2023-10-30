Young Royals Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Teen romance in the palace has never been this epic. Netlix’s Swedish teen royal drama Young Royals is returning for its third and final season.

The series follows the young fictitious Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) of Sweden in the ups and downs of love at the boarding school Hillerska. Falling for fellow classmate Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg) leads to conflict, heartache, and heated confessions of love.

The first look clip at season three of Netflix’s Young Royals promises even more smoldering glances from across rooms. Willhelm and Simon seem poised to go all the way in this “will-they won’t-they” teen drama for its final season. Here’s everything you need to know about this heart-throbbing series’s last season.

When will Young Royals season 3 release?

Young Royals’ third and final season is slated to premiere sometime in 2024. There’s no definitive date set for the series’ third season. Speculation led fans of the series to think it would be released by the end of 2023 since filming finished on June 27, 2023. However, that no longer seems to be the case. For now, Netflix remains mum on the beloved series’s official release date.

Who’s in the Young Royals season 3 cast?

Back for another season is the main cast from the previous two seasons, starting with Edvin Ryding, as the lead role of Prince Willhelm. Omar Ruberg as Willhelm’s friend and love interest, Simon Eriksson. Other notable recurring actors returning are Frida Argento as Sara, Willhelm’s sister, Malte Gårdinger as August of Årnäs, and Nikita Uggla as Felice. For now, it seems like viewers can rest assured that Ryding and Rudberg will be back for the final season.

No other cast, supporting or main, has yet to be announced. However, fans can anticipate their favorite original characters to make their final bow.

Nothing but good vibes as the Young Royals cast is back on set for the third and final season! pic.twitter.com/iuLXBU5TBi — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2023

Watch the Young Royals season 3 trailer

While there’s no official plot release for season three, the teaser scene released by Netflix gives a clue for what’s to come. Last season, viewers were left with Willhelm’s big love confession to Simon after an entire season of conflict between them. Judging from the latest season 3, released in October, Simon and Willhelm seem to play a coy dance of sweet seduction with one another.

Things are about to heat up between the prince and Simon, which should have fans feasting by the time the third season drops. After two seasons of buildup, Simon and Willhelm are finally ready to take the leap.

Here's your first look at the final season of Young Royals!



Coming 2024 ? pic.twitter.com/dfpzmDqXdi — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 17, 2023

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]