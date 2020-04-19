Things We Saw Today: Young Han Solo Enters a Brave New World

Get your soma tablets ready: Brave New World is coming to a small screen near you. Based on the iconic 1932 dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley, Brave New World takes place in a futuristic New London, and “imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself.”

Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, aka Viserys Targaryen on Game of Thrones) a frustrated Alpha, goes on a holiday with the beautiful Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay of Downton Abbey and Harlots) to the Savage Lands, where they meet John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: a Star Wars Story).

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the clean, artificial world of New London, where white parties and drug-fueled orgies are the norm. And look, there’s Demi Moore as John’s mother, Linda! Since this is only a teaser trailer we don’t have much to go on, but it appears that the series is shifting the focus from Bernard to John, which makes sense in terms of a series.

It also seems like the show will delve more into John’s experience of New London and the disconnect between the Utopian city and the rough and ragged Savage Lands. The series was originally set to air on USA, but has since been moved to NBC Universal/Comcast’s new streaming service Peacock.

The pilot was written by David Wiener (Homecoming), and Scottish comic book writer Grant Morrison is also writing and producing the series. There is no release date yet, but the series is expected to stream some time later this year.

Are you excited for a Brave New World series? It will be interesting to see how certain aspects of the classic book are updated, like its treatment of women and indigenous communities. There’s a lot to explore and hopefully the series will offer a fresh take on a classic story.

(image: Peacock)

