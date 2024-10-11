‘You gotta know what your son is doing’: Stephon Marbury slams Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother for defending him

Former pro basketball player Stephon Marbury recently addressed the Sean “Diddy” Combs allegations and called out Combs’ mother, Janice, for defending her son.

Recommended Videos

Combs was recently arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Following his arrest, 120 additional charges of sexual assault arose after over 3,000 individuals responded to a Texas-based attorney’s request for information. One of the additional charges comes from a victim who was allegedly nine years old at the time of the assault. While the news has shocked some, allegations and whispers of his conduct had followed Combs for decades despite no action being taken against him. Attorney Tony Buzbee has suggested there are other high-profile celebrities who knew of or participated in Combs’ alleged crimes.

Many celebrities known to have had ties to Combs have been trying to distance themselves from the music producer since the allegations surfaced. However, Combs’ mother did the opposite, positioning herself firmly in support of her son. In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, she described how it was “heartbreaking” to see her son “judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.” While she admitted her son wasn’t “perfect,” she denied the allegations against him and claimed his numerous alleged victims are seeking “financial gain.” Marbury had some choice words for Janice about her decision to defend her son.

Stephon Marbury addresses Janice Combs defense of Sean Combs

Recently, Marbury addressed the Combs’ situation. He was friends with Combs and recalled attending some of his earlier parties. He posited that some of Combs’ actions were motivated by his desire to keep up appearances and expand his power and status, a tendency he had shown when just starting his career. However, Marbury then turned his attention to Combs’ mother, remarking that her coming out to defend her son wasn’t “a good look.”

He accused Janice of being aware of Combs’ crimes, stating, “You gotta know what your son is doing. This ain’t no secret. Everybody knows this.” Even if she wasn’t fully aware of the extent of his crimes, she has to have heard about the allegations against him, including the Cassie Ventura case, which Marbury suggested “wasn’t the first time he’s hit a woman.” The former basketball player also touched on the theory that Combs’ alleged crimes were an open secret in the industry, stating, “This ain’t nothing new. The parties… all of this stuff your son is doing. And that ain’t the first time he kicked a woman in her face… that don’t look like the first time you’ve given out an a** whooping… you’re a professional at that…”

He concluded by expressing disbelief and shock at the revelations, questioning incredulously, “Are we really believing this? Are we really seeing this?” There’s no proof that Janice knew about her son’s alleged crimes. However, she must have heard about all the allegations against him before and after his arrest. In her statement, she even acknowledges the Ventura case, although she only used it to claim Combs’ decision to settle was mistaken as an admission of guilt. Meanwhile, it’s pretty shocking that she has heard of the grave, disturbing allegations against her son from dozens of women, men, and children and chosen not to believe them.

In her statement, she tries to argue that Combs is innocent until proven guilty. Although she urges others to wait for the trial to judge Combs, she isn’t offering the same grace to victims. Even before they’ve had their chances to tell their stories in court, she’s accusing them of lying and seeking a payday. She can express hope/doubt about her son’s innocence or guilt, but to align oneself with someone who might be guilty of countless horrific crimes is, as Marbuy put it, not a good look at all.

At the end of the day, Combs is responsible for his own actions, but Janice’s defense of him highlights how parents are sometimes the most significant enablers. Whether it’s Chris Watts’ parents, Brian Laundrie’s parents, or Combs’ mother, too many parents are more concerned about their son maintaining his image or avoiding accountability than advocating for justice for the people their son has been proven or accused of hurting. Janice has likely seen the horrific video of what her son did to Ventura, and for her to brush it off as him not being “perfect” is quite frightening.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy