‘You dumb b—-‘: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempt to spread government shutdown misinformation backfires

Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again spreading lies on the internet, and once again, it backfired.

In a post on X, Marjorie Taylor Green decided to erroneously blame Democrats for the looming threat of government shutdown due to the stalled progress of a congressional spending bill.

Democrats OWN the shutdown. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) December 20, 2024

In a post on X that throws Marjorie Taylor Green’s insult of choice back in her face, a user pointed out the obvious: that Republicans have a majority in the house. The fault lies with Republican representatives. Well, and one unelected billionaire.

In the wee hours of a Wednesday morning, Elon Musk launched into a barrage of tweets on X that lambasted the painstakingly arranged spending package, ruining weeks’ worth of bipartisan negotiation with five words: “this bill should not pass.” Flooding the platform with misinformation surrounding the bill, Musk stirred his supporters into a fake news feeding frenzy on X. Donald Trump and his VP J.D. Vance took notice, and followed suit in the criticism. The President-elect then issued an ultimatum to beleaguered GOP legislators: either tank the bill, or be ousted from office. After frantic renegotiation, Republicans and Democrats agreed upon a new spending package, avoiding a full blown government shutdown by inches.

Marjorie Taylor Green’s notion that Democrats were responsible for the shutdown threat is laughable at best. The situation came about due to the meddling GOP affiliated billionaire, and then exacerbated by the stubbornness of a Republican president-elect looking to save face. Musk’s interference shook things up on Capitol Hill profoundly, leading to some legislators to suggest that the billionaire is the “Shadow President.” The PR situation became so untenable that a spokesperson for Trump had to come and declare that the president elect was indeed the “leader of the Republican Party,” tacitly signaling that his leadership was subject to debate. All this to say, the bill was tanked by the frayed internal politics of the Republican Party, and Democrats in this case were forced to sit back and watch.

And that’s an insult to rocks — PrSm (@SigmaP9691) December 21, 2024

Other Twitter users came out of the woodwork to lambast Marjorie Taylor Green, and it wouldn’t be the first time. MTG has made a name for herself in the Republican Party by being a spreader of particularly ludicrous misinformation. She once launched into a hundreds of words long rant onFacebook that blamed wildfires in California on “Jewish Space Lasers.” MTG is no stranger to fringe conspiracy theories, and is also a supporter of the Qanon theory that suggests that Trump is the only political candidate in American standing against a shadowy cabal of world dominating billionaires that feast on the blood of children. She has also made the claim that some of America’s most devastating school shootings were staged.

In 2017, as the AJC's @politicalinsidr reported last year (https://t.co/FNUpriAxGI), GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene "mused about the possibility that the Las Vegas massacre was a massive conspiracy intended to help pass gun control measures." Here's that video: pic.twitter.com/OYZQnPtywB — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) August 17, 2020

Say you have no idea how government without saying you have no idea how government works… you went first. — NtoUnix (@ntounix) December 21, 2024

As this user points out, Marjorie Taylor Green’s shutdown tweet is a self-own – and it’s far from her first. After the news broke the President Joe Biden issued a pardon to his son Hunter Biden citing political persecution, MTG called for Trump to issue a “blanket pardon” for the Republican Party, unaware that she was tacitly admitting that she and the rest of the GOP were guilty of pardonable crimes in the first place.

If Democrats are going to play the pardon game then we should do the same thing.



Trump can just blanket pardon all of us too. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) December 3, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Green’s government shutdown post is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to ludicrous posts, and if historic trends continue, it won’t be her last.

