“You Changed” Bro, a New Meme Emerged, so I Had to Evolve

Sometimes, we change without any reason. Sometimes, we change because of something and we just have to explain it to our bros. A new meme has surfaced in the form of “you changed,” where everyone just shares how 2020 has changed them. Some are hilarious and focus on how they haven’t been to movie theaters in months, and others more serious.

I’ve changed because I change from my day pajamas to my night pajamas, but the format is simple: You put “you changed” in quotations, and then write bro and then whatever it is that has changed about you. And that’s it. It can be deep, it can be real, or it can be a completely out there thing that just serves as a joke. The world is your oyster.

So, for example: “you changed” bro they discontinued the Heinz green ketchup, I had to. (If it were suddenly the year 200 again.)

Twitter came up with some great ones to share how they’ve changed in 2020. BREAKING NEWS: It’s basically just because 2020 is a disaster.

“you changed” bro i’ve been crying to frank ocean leave me alone — (@blondedvibes) August 12, 2020

“you’ve changed” yeah bro..children get older…im gettin older too — reg (@regvolp) August 13, 2020

“You changed” bro I dated a Libra — EMPRESS SIN ALYSS (@JUPITERMOVESME) August 13, 2020

“you changed”– bro the devil all the time is about to be released and we’re seeing a completely different side of acting from tom holland — val ☻ (@thollandaf) August 13, 2020

“you changed” bro, time may change me but i can’t trace time — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 13, 2020

“you’ve changed” bro i didn’t like my outfit — black is ken (@sh444un) August 13, 2020

“you’ve changed” bro i woke up and found out my best friend nicknamed my baby after the loch ness monster, what tf did u expect?? — Rayne McGowan (@iblesstherayne) August 13, 2020

“you changed” bro one direction didn’t reunite for their ten year anniversary — ames loves li (@9OSICARUS) August 13, 2020

“you changed” bro i haven’t been to a movie theater in 5 months — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 13, 2020

“you changed” bro harry styles isn’t playing prince eric in the little mermaid — victoria ✌ (@blkxstyles) August 13, 2020

“You changed” bro i split my heart amomgst 13 vessels of darkness to forge the X-blade and summon the true Kingdom Hearts and incite a multiversal level purge of all worlds — Roy Conli ♛ ♥ ツ (@conli_roy13) August 13, 2020

“you’ve changed” bro i’m limited. just look at me. — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) August 13, 2020

“you changed” bro david bowie isn’t here anymore — ffion (@80SBOWlE) August 12, 2020

“you changed” bro jake and amy had a child — molly (@mac_peralta) August 12, 2020

“you changed” bro I heard Tom Holland’s southern accent — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) August 13, 2020

“you changed” yeah bro my frontal lobe fully developed — Ⓐ (@QuasarMedia_) August 12, 2020

So, how have you changed?

