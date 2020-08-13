comScore

“You Changed” Bro, a New Meme Emerged, so I Had to Evolve

By Rachel Leishman Aug 13th, 2020

Screengrabbed from the Mary Sue twitter account

Sometimes, we change without any reason. Sometimes, we change because of something and we just have to explain it to our bros. A new meme has surfaced in the form of “you changed,” where everyone just shares how 2020 has changed them. Some are hilarious and focus on how they haven’t been to movie theaters in months, and others more serious.

I’ve changed because I change from my day pajamas to my night pajamas, but the format is simple: You put “you changed” in quotations, and then write bro and then whatever it is that has changed about you. And that’s it. It can be deep, it can be real, or it can be a completely out there thing that just serves as a joke. The world is your oyster.

So, for example: “you changed” bro they discontinued the Heinz green ketchup, I had to. (If it were suddenly the year 200 again.)

Twitter came up with some great ones to share how they’ve changed in 2020. BREAKING NEWS: It’s basically just because 2020 is a disaster.

So, how have you changed?

