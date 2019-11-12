You Can Now See Morgan and Tony Stark’s Very Different Goodbye in Avengers: Endgame

In a post-Tony Stark world, I thought that I had somehow overcome my tears, and yet, here I am again. For those new to my tears, let me remind you: I would literally die for Morgan Stark. The young daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, Morgan came into Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in a Rescue mask, ready to be the child that Tony Stark never thought he’d have. (I have a lot of thoughts on this. Just ask me about it sometime.)

But with Endgame came Tony’s death and the end of our time seeing Tony be the father that Howard never was to him. It may be because I’m a sucker for a superhero dad, but there was something about Family Man Tony Stark that made the character feel complete in a way he never really was before. He seemed happy and like he could actually rest—that is, until he thought about Peter Parker.

But, as the Russo brothers point out in the commentary for a deleted Morgan Stark scene, the entire driving force of Tony in Avengers: Endgame was keeping his family while trying to bring back those they lost. The scene takes place in what the Russos refer to as the waystation, the place within the Infinity Stones where Thanos talked to a baby Gamora in Infinity War.

With 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford as an older Morgan, the scene ended up being cut because it was disjointed, halted the story, and did exactly what Tony’s speech does at the end anyway.

Deleted Scene of Tony & Morgan Stark’s Katherine Langford from #AvengersEndgame! pic.twitter.com/lLLzOeztDZ — MCU Source (@MCU_Source) November 12, 2019

Now, here’s the thing: This scene made no sense, and it’s better that they ultimately cut it from the movie—mainly because the emotional impact of Tony’s own farewell and little Morgan seeing her father, essentially, say goodbye hit deeper. That doesn’t mean I didn’t cry over this first thing this morning when Disney+ released it. I most definitely did. Call me a sucker for “I love you 3000” still, to this day.

But one thing about this scene really stuck out to me in a way that is maybe just my hopeful thinking. Tony asks if he’s dead, and Morgan responds by telling him that she cannot say. Is it just because, in this waystation part of the stones, he’s not dead yet? Or is it because there is more work for him to be done by the Infinity Stones, and we may see Tony Stark again? I’m hoping that maybe that will be the case in the future, but that’s also because I just want to see Tony Stark actually reunited with his family.

So yes, it is great that this scene was cut because it’s unnecessary, but also, maybe it gives us a little too much information?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com