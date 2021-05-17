So we all know what’s probably happening in Spider-Man: No Way Home, right? We know that Alfred Molina is back as Doc Ock, that Jamie Foxx is coming in as Electro again, and we know that (probably) both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back and bringing their universe with them. It’s easily the worst kept secret in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that is normally very good about keeping secrets. So … why is this one so bad? Let’s explore that.

As Yahoo! Entertainment reports, there now seems to be a leak of Kirsten Dunst’s involvement in the movie, with an IMDb credit listing for “personal costumer: Ms. Dunst” for No Way Home. You know … the original Mary Jane Watson. While the credit has since been removed, and it could’ve been posted by anyone just messing with fans, it’s also not even really a surprise at this point.

Basically, all the “surprise” cameos of this movie are truly just floating around online, and no one is really good about shutting them down. When Andrew Garfield tried, we all laughed it off.

So why is this such a mess? I think because of a couple reasons. 1. I think they want people to talk about it and letting these “leaks” out keeps us chatting and 2. I think that they have something bigger in the works and they want to keep that under lock and key so this little nod to Spider-Men past can be spoiled. The only way this would work/be truly surprising is if NONE of these people were actually in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But I don’t think that’s the case.

My current theory is that we’ll see glimpses into Maguire’s universe with Mary Jane Watson and then later get to see Garfield and Sally Field’s Aunt May but they won’t be in the movie for that long but this multiverse introduction will mean that something bigger is something. Maybe a bigger connection to the Sony world. Or maybe even Miles Morales in live-action.

But the fact that Kirsten Dunst is supposedly in Spider-Man: No Way Home and someone thinks they saw Sally Field in Atlanta all leads to me thinking that we’ll get small nods to the movies that came before Tom Holland’s run. To be quite honest, that’s all I want. I don’t want Maguire, Garfield, and Holland vying for top position. I want the Spider-Men of days past to basically pass on the torch and for this third movie to usher in more Spider-Man movies for Tom Holland (making him the Spider-Man with the most standalone films) and usher in an entire live-action world with characters like Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara and Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen.

We could do so much with the world of Spider-Man outside of just Peter Parker. And while I know things are complicated with the Marvel/Sony deal, I think that the big reveal of Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t going to be Garfield and Maguire but, instead, the knowledge that we’re going to be getting more of the comic Spider-Man world in live-action form. Or that’s at least my hope.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]