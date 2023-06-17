Yes, Tom Holland Knows What Our Favorite Performance of His Is

Tom Holland is a great actor. As the latest iteration of Marvel’s live-action Spider-Man, he has become a household name. But he’s more than just a superhero actor. His new limited series, The Crowded Room, showcases what a talented actor Holland is. This guy can do everything from humor to heart-breaking drama. It doesn’t hurt that he can also dance.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland discussed his acting career so far. Although he carefully chooses each role that he auditions for, he said some were more difficult than others. After delving into his complex and mentally ill character for The Crowded Room, he needed to take a step back from acting for a short time. However, even with his extensive planning, Holland knows a role he did on a whim is the one that fans love the most. If you know, you know.

The Lip Sync Battle heard around the world

Of course, I could only be talking about Holland’s appearance on Lip Sync Battle. The series takes celebrities, puts them in costumes, and has them lip-sync against other celebrities to see who can put on the best show. Over the many seasons of Lip Sync Battle, there have been some epic performances. Yet the May 7, 2017 battle between Holland and his then co-star (now girlfriend) Zendaya may be the best one ever made. Truthfully, it wasn’t even the entire episode (though Zendaya performing as Bruno Mars was great). Everyone only remembers Holland lip-syncing to “Singin’ in the Rain” which segues into Rihanna’s song “Umbrella.” Holland lip-synced and danced while wearing fishnet stockings, short shorts, and a bustier. All done in simulated rain. Yes.

When asked about the infamous costume’s origins, Holland said: “Probably the costume designer. I don’t give a fuck. I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, ‘Yeah, fuck it, I’ll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That’ll be really fun. I don’t care.’”

If someone tells me they like Tom Holland, my immediate follow-up question is: “Are you aware he was on Lip Sync Battle?” Overwhelmingly, the answer is: YES! So it only makes sense that The Hollywood Reporter would bring it up during an in-depth interview. “I’m proud of it,” Holland said. (We are proud of you too, Tom.) “It is an interesting one,” Holland told THR. “Because I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for.”

We love you for everything you do Tom Holland, but that performance holds a special place in our hearts. We are simple creatures. If you haven’t watched it, please give yourself a treat and check it out. If you’ve seen it, you’ve earned another viewing … or several.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Paramount Network)

