The Swifties Are on High Alert in Case Taylor Swift Goes to the Met Gala

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 6, 2024 05:55 pm

Every year the Met Gala is a who’s who of celebrities. It is just human nature to wonder if your favorite star is going to be there—and with Swifties on high alert after The Tortured Poets Department, they want to know if she’ll be going with Travis Kelce.

That’s the thing about the Met Gala: We don’t know most of the guests that are going but we can kind of make assumptions. It does seem like Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor will be in attendance, which should make the Challengers hive excited. But when it comes to Swift, it gets a bit more complicated.

With the Met Gala falling just three days before she has to head to the Europe leg of her Eras Tours, it could be possible. Page Six “confirmed” Swift would be attending, while People (which is famously friendly with stars’ PR reps) reported that Swift would not be present at this year’s gala. The theme this time around is “The Garden of Time” and while it would have been fun to see Swift and Travis Kelce (who was just at the Kentucky Derby) in floral outfits, it isn’t looking likely.

To be fair, if Kelce did show up, I do wish he would just wear his derby fit again because this Who Framed Roger Rabbit realness is still hilarious.

To answer the question: I don’t think so. Who knows, maybe this is some grand move by Swift, making us think she wasn’t going to attend and then surprising us all with her flower debut with Kelce. But given the confirmation from People and the timing of it all, this might just not be a year for Swift at the Met.

I am, however, very excited to see what Zendaya brings this time around because she always has the best looks!

(featured image: Taylor Hill / Contributor)

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.