Things We Saw Today: Yes I Would Use This Baby Yoda Face Mask

While face masks are still hard to find online and creators on Etsy often have a backlog wait for weeks, Disney is coming with their own masks with some of our favorite characters on them. Yes, including the Child. Baby Yoda stands prominently on the front with his iconic cup of bone broth and honestly, would wear it frequently!

It was only a matter of time before face masks started to become more recognizable fashion brand statements in our coronavirus era. At least these are cute.

To help, Disney is also planning on donating $1 million to the non-profit MedShare. In a statement, the president of MedShare, Charles Redding, shared his excitement on the donation:

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve. Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

For $19.99, you can order a set of four from shopDisney.com. So you can get Baby Yoda in a set with four other Star Wars-inspired masks and honestly, I’d walk around looking like R2-D2. Yolo at this point, amirite?

(via Collider, image: Disney, LucasFilm)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Adam Driver is set to star in Jeff Nichol’s latest project (via Vulture)

The National Theater is sharing the Johnny Lee Miller/Benedict Cumberbatch Frankenstein and honestly, thank you (via ComicBook.com)

a random guy tweeted at Trump about making ventilators. then, on direct recommendation from the White House, NY paid him $69M. he never sent NY any ventilators.https://t.co/VvB1yS8jBq pic.twitter.com/Gsz00v0PUU — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 29, 2020

Donald Trump thinks that Coronavirus is a plot from China so he’ll lose the election… (via Vice)

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

What did you see out there today?

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com