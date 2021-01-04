One of the best things about fandom is watching how it comes together for its big moments. Even if you aren’t a part of a particular group of enthusiasts, it really is fun to watch how different spaces commemorate the good news, the hard hits, and just the all-around silliness that comes with loving a series.

I say all of this because I’m not into One Piece, but I’ve definitely enjoyed watching the fandom from time to time.

And, well, you HAVE to give a series kudos for reaching 1000 manga chapters.

As a long-time anime fan, I’m impressed at this milestone. As a writer/content creator I’m in awe of Eiichiro Oda working on this dang story for over 20 years! The fact that he got to 1000 chapters even with the dumpster fire that was 2020 is incredible.

Ch. 1000 is finally here!

Here’s a message from Oda-san! During this period, Luffy’s emoji will appear on every #ONEPIECE1000LOGS hashtag!

Chapters’ illustrations, comments on manuscripts, videos… the exclusive website [JP] is full of contents!https://t.co/CbXAzQj46I pic.twitter.com/HHR8PcOFEY — ONE PIECEスタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) January 4, 2021

To celebrate the monumental achievement, there’s a worldwide character poll going until the end of February.

Hey, World!#ONEPIECE has reached 1000 chapters! To celebrate we’re holding the 1st global character popularity poll!

Vote 1x per day from anywhere in the world and show love for your fav character! Welcome to the #WT100 Dawn! ▼VOTEhttps://t.co/yvjujg57W0#ONEPIECE1000LOGS pic.twitter.com/ukE0rDHNfu — ONE PIECEスタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) January 4, 2021

Oh, and One Piece is in the New York Times today, too.

But wait! There’s more celebrating to be had!

According to Lynzee Loveridge’s write-up over at Anime News Network, issues 3 through 6 of Weekly Shonen Jump will not only feature Luffy on the cover, but when the powers of the covers are combined it’ll make one grand image. Several other Shonen Jump manga artists, including Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia), Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen), Boichi (Dr. Stone), and Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Toriko) will be drawing their favorite One Piece characters.

Congratulations, Oda, and to the One Piece fans who have set sail on this two-decades-long adventure! What a way for y’all to start 2021!

