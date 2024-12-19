‘Y’all elected one as President…’: A post about the left celebrating criminals backfires on MAGAs

The Right and MAGA fans have taken to criticizing the Left for “supporting criminals.” They do not support the Left embracing Luigi Mangione and now they are calling Leftists out for…taking pictures with Hunter Biden?

Recommended Videos

Olivia Julianna, a Democratic strategist in Texas, posted an image with herself and Hunter Biden on X. One of the replies featured one Donald Trump supporter with the name “The Outsider” saying that the Left “celebrates” criminals. “Celebrating criminals seems to be popular with the left .” Famously, the Right and MAGA elected a man convicted of 34 felony counts.

In response, Julianna quote-tweeted the account and pointed out the obvious: “Y’all elected one as President…”

Y’all elected one as President… https://t.co/xJHnvgUlQE — Olivia Julianna ????️ (@0liviajulianna) December 18, 2024

The replies were a mix of people saying how the MAGA crowd wasn’t going to like that response as well as MAGA people seemingly not understanding that Trump is, in fact, a convicted criminal. One even said “The hypocrisy is real on the left!” Julianna did not suggest that we elect Hunter Biden as President of the United States in her post. The MAGA fans actually did elect a criminal.

They really tried to justify Trump being a convicted criminal. They are all seemingly determined to believe that the ruling will be overturned. “When the conviction is overturned on appeal you will be left with nothing but bitterness and regret of a failed political persecution.” Whatever helps you sleep at night, I guess.

Hypocrisy is alive and well with MAGA. But you probably already knew that. Their weird need to feel “better” about themselves and who the Left hangs around says a lot about them. What does it matter if someone at an event took a picture with Hunter Biden? Is this the MAGA way of feeling better because you guys love a criminal?

MAGA elected a convicted felon and that’s that

No matter what they do, Trump is a convicted felon. They can try to justify it, try to change things, but the fact is just that. While it is funny to watch, it is also pathetic. You need to feel better about yourself that badly that you forget the reality of who you voted for? YOU were the ones who voted for a criminal. Are you not the ones who decided that a man who said “grab them by the p*ssy” was a God fearing leader?

I guess when those two braincells you all collectively had run together too aggressively, the friction burns whatever sense and memory you have. But it is rich to look at people like this who think they have any kind of moral high ground. Donald Trump has been convicted of crimes and people have alleged that he’s done worse. He was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein and yet the MAGA think they have ROOM TO SPEAK?

Anyway, maybe sit the “supporting criminals” chat out if you voted for Donald Trump at any point in your life. This one isn’t for you to comment on. We know you love to support a criminal. We’ve seen it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy