Things We Saw Today: The Baby-Sitters Club’s Xochitl Gomez Is Heading To Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

The Baby-Sitter’s Club‘s own Dawn Schaeffer, the talented young actress Xochitl Gomez, will be making her Marvel debut! News broke that Gomez is going to join Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Deadline, the young star is joining the movie (which begins filming after Cumberbatch films his scenes for the third installment to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies) but doesn’t list who Gomez is going to be playing.

With the inclusion of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the film, Gomez could be playing any number of characters (including any of the X-Men if Multiverse of Madness is going where I think it is). The movie remains a mystery ever in flux, but we’re excited for Gomez.

When I spoke with Gomez (via email) for The Baby-Sitter’s Club, it was clear that she was an exceptionally talented young actor who took her craft seriously. So to see her join the MCU is wonderful. Hopefully, she gets to bring to life someone cool (and with this movie coming right after the third Spider-Man film … what if it was Anya Corazon?).

(image: Netflix)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

The new pictures of Billie Eilish that have many criticizing her online are just pictures of a healthy, normal woman. (via Buzzfeed)

Donald Trump’s debt is a lot larger than we thought. Like $1 billion at LEAST. (via Forbes)

I’m SO excited to announce that I’m a Staff Writer on the Netflix fantasy-adventure series Spirit Rangers!

Spirit Rangers is about a modern day Native American family, and in what may be a first for U.S. animated shows, it features an ALL NATIVE writers room which is rad as hell! https://t.co/d7uU9V9XUd pic.twitter.com/U4PLxB6705 — Joey Clift (@joeytainment) October 15, 2020

Disney films will now have better content warnings for racism in older Disney films. (via BBC News)

Savannah Guthrie wouldn’t let Trump get away with not answering things, and he struggled. (via The Boston Globe)

