Xochitl Gomez Has Her “Fingers Crossed” for America Chavez’s Future in the MCU

The multiverse-shattering America Chavez has been a beloved Marvel character for years, and Xochitl Gomez was an instant hit (pun 100% intended) when she brought America to the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, Gomez shares her hopes for America Chavez, her aspirations as a director, her current projects, and more.

I spoke with Gomez on the red carpet at last week’s BoxLunch Holiday Gala, where Simu Liu honored Feeding America with a $200,000 donation. BoxLunch, a retailer selling geek-friendly licensed merchandise, donates a portion of each sale to people experiencing food insecurity, while Feeding America runs a national network of food banks.

Xochitl Gomez on sci-fi thriller Ursa Major and directing music videos

“I have a project coming up next year called Ursa Major,” Gomez said. Ursa Major will star Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Gomez as a mother and daughter on the run from hunters on a terraformed planet. “It’s directed by the Baker Brothers,” Gomez said, “and I’m extraordinarily excited. I cannot wait for it to come out. It’s a survivalist sci-fi thriller, and it’s going to be really fun to shoot because [the Baker brothers are] so collaborative. They know I want to direct someday, so they’re more than happy to show me some tips and tricks.”

Gomez has already started directing her own projects, including the music video for GiaNina Paolantonio’s “Runner Up.”

“I want to be behind the camera,” Gomez explained. “I especially want more Latina women behind the camera and in the decision-making room. I say it all the time, but actions speak louder than words, so doing it is how you do it.”

America Chavez’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Despite the secrecy surrounding Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, Gomez was able to share a bit about where America Chavez is now. “When we left off, she was at Kamar-Taj with Wong, which is a great spot for her, since she needs a place to call home,” Gomez said. “But we’ve got the multiverse coming up soon, so I’ve got my fingers crossed. America Chavez, multiverse … they seem to go together!” Gomez laughed as she referred to America’s ability to punch portals into other universes, making her one of the only Marvel characters able to freely travel the multiverse.

Still, Gomez can’t say anything certain about America’s future. “I have a feeling, but who knows,” she said. “I’m waiting for the call.”

Gomez on following your dreams

Finally, Gomez shared some advice for anyone hoping to carve out a career for themselves in the arts. “Go out and do things that you’re passionate about,” she said. “If you want to do something, do it. If there’s anyone telling you to stop, don’t listen to them. Don’t listen to the haters. Just keep going.”

