Skip to main content

‘X-Men ’97’ Is the First Marvel Release With a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

By Mar 22nd, 2024, 4:33 pm
Scott Summers and the X-Men in X-Men '97 trailer

It’s only been two days since X-Men ’97 premiered on Disney+, but with more than 40 reviews in, it seems fair to celebrate a pretty big milestone for Marvel: the first perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Recommended Videos

The first two episodes of the long-awaited reboot dropped on March 20, and so far, reactions have been overwhelming positive—including ours, of course. Created by Beau DeMayo, X-Men ’97 picks up where the beloved animated series left off when it ended in 1997, leaving the eponymous mutant heroes at a crucial turning point.

There are currently 43 reviews of X-Men ’97 on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a 100% Fresh rating—the first Marvel TV series or movie to land a perfect score with critics. (It currently has a 93% audience rating based on more than 100 reviews.) Even Black Panther, Marvel’s most beloved movie, doesn’t have a perfect RT score; that film currently holds a 96% rating with critics, though to be fair, the score is based on more than 500 (!) reviews. Avengers: Endgame ranks next in movie releases with a 94% rating.

For a more direct comparison, Marvel’s most recent TV series, Ms. Marvel (which features a music cue from the original X-Men animated series, btw), has a 98% rating among critics. And Hawkeye and WandaVision, two of Marvel’s better TV series, each rank at 92% based on critic reviews.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: