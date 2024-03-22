‘X-Men ’97’ Is the First Marvel Release With a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

It’s only been two days since X-Men ’97 premiered on Disney+, but with more than 40 reviews in, it seems fair to celebrate a pretty big milestone for Marvel: the first perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

The first two episodes of the long-awaited reboot dropped on March 20, and so far, reactions have been overwhelming positive—including ours, of course. Created by Beau DeMayo, X-Men ’97 picks up where the beloved animated series left off when it ended in 1997, leaving the eponymous mutant heroes at a crucial turning point.

There are currently 43 reviews of X-Men ’97 on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a 100% Fresh rating—the first Marvel TV series or movie to land a perfect score with critics. (It currently has a 93% audience rating based on more than 100 reviews.) Even Black Panther, Marvel’s most beloved movie, doesn’t have a perfect RT score; that film currently holds a 96% rating with critics, though to be fair, the score is based on more than 500 (!) reviews. Avengers: Endgame ranks next in movie releases with a 94% rating.

For a more direct comparison, Marvel’s most recent TV series, Ms. Marvel (which features a music cue from the original X-Men animated series, btw), has a 98% rating among critics. And Hawkeye and WandaVision, two of Marvel’s better TV series, each rank at 92% based on critic reviews.

