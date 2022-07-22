X-Men ’97. Mistress of the Elements. Just Got a Second Season Greenlit

During the Marvel Studio animation panel at SDCC, we got new details for the upcoming X-Men ’97 series. Set to pick up where the original 90s cartoon left off, the panel gave us a glimpse of the team, the villains, and, surprisingly, news about seasons one AND two!

What’s going on in the series?

As seen in the Twitter account X-Men Updates, the entire team from X-Men: The Animated Series is there, aka, everyone from the final series shot (Morph and Magneto are just in separate screencaps). Some are rocking a new look (I SEE YOU, STORM) but the general vibe truly does look like we’re getting the next episode after Cyclop’s “previously on X-Men.” Missing from the team is Professor X who, at the end of season five, left Earth with Lilandra (of the Shi’Ar Empire) because he was dying.

(Image: Marvel)

According to X-Men Updates, Magneto is currently leading the X-Men. I’m sure that’s going over perfectly fine. No one’s gonna butt heads about that at all. I kinda dig the new look, though, it’s a shame Charles isn’t here to see it (yet).

There will be two seasons, at least

The most surprising announcement of the day is the fact that X-Men ’97 has already been greenlit for a second season! This is more than a year ahead of its Fall 2023 premiere (which was also announced during the panel). We don’t know how many episodes the first season will be yet, but however many there are, we know that there will be a second season following it at some point.

If you missed out on watching the original animated series, it’s now available, in original story order, on Disney+. It was my first introduction to the team back in 1992 and is still, to this day, one of my favorite pieces of X-Men media. The fact that X-Men ’97 is intentionally keeping the same energy is a major win for me, I can’t wait to see this team in action again.

‘X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES’ is now in original story order on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bABeZg9HcF — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 22, 2022

(Featured image: Marvel)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]