‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 6 Has Everything It Needs to Follow That Titan of a Fifth Episode

There’s no question about it anymore, folks; X-Men ’97 has taken the crown of Marvel Studios television, and there’s very little reason to believe it will be loosening its grip any time soon—certainly not after the crushingly cataclysmic brilliance of that Genosha battle.

Recommended Videos

We may have to wait a bit before witnessing the aftermath of those events, however. Up next on the agenda is “Lifedeath – Part 2,” in which we’ll go catch up with a still-depowered Storm, who’s currently under attack by the Adversary. The situation looked pretty hopeless back in “Lifedeath – Part 1,” meaning we should be all the more fascinated by the question of how Storm is going to get out of this mess alive (and make no mistake, there’s no way they’re killing off Storm).

So, when will we have that answer?

When does X-Men ’97 episode six release?

As is the case for all of the episodes in X-Men ’97‘s first season, a new episode drops on Disney+ every Wednesday at 3 AM ET. Therefore, episode six will debut on April 17, following episode five, which devastated us all on April 10.

On the one hand, it’s going to be an absolutely herculean task to follow “Remember It,” given how boldly it treated its stakes, action, and drama. But on the other hand, “Lifedeath – Part 2” is an episode that, judging by its title, will be entirely dedicated to the one and only Ororo Munroe; one of the most prestigious heroes in the entire Marvel catalog. Indeed, if anyone is going to anchor an episode worthy of following “Remember It” all by herself, it’s Storm, and we can’t wait to see how she does it.

(featured image: Disney Plus)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more