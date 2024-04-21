X-Men ’97 has dropped its fifth episode, “Remember It,” reaching new heights of excellence, while also delivering a profoundly emotional low for the audience.

Without giving too much away, “Remember It” is decidedly not for the faint of the heart as it cranks the stakes up to 11. The drama may be intense, and no matter how many tears are shed, this episode will surely launch ’97 into a whole new echelon for its viewers.

But there will be plenty of time to talk about the sad stuff, so let’s instead dive into some of the episode’s world-building triumphs, starting with the Genoshan council. These are the folks who serve as the governing body for Genosha, the mutant nation that, until this episode, was celebrating its acceptance into U.N. membership and preparing to usher in Magneto as the president.

Who is on the Genoshan council in X-Men ’97?

To say that the leaders of Genosha are comprised of an eclectic cast of characters is an understatement. The two biggest standouts are Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw of the Hellfire Club’s Inner Circle, former enemies of the X-Men who once attempted to brainwash Jean Grey in the original animated series. It’s anyone’s guess what they’re up to as council members, and none of those guesses are promising.

Madelyne Pryor is also on the council, where her X-Man experience undoubtedly makes her an invaluable voice. Callisto, the leader of a sub-group of mutants known as the Morlocks—whose inability to pass as human puts them at greater risk than other mutants—is also present for presumably similar reasons.

Rounding out the council is Moira McTaggert, a staunch ally of X-Men and mutants, a world authority on genetic mutation, and the only human on the council. Also present is Moira’s partner, Irish mutant Banshee, and Valerie Cooper, who was likely present as a liaison for the United Nations. It’s not clear what role, if any, these two play on the Genoshan council.

That might not matter now either way. However, if you know, you know.

(featured image: Disney+)

