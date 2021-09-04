Wrap Yourself in These Chunky Twin Peaks Sweaters and Forget About The Climate Crisis

Listen, it’s September. It’s Labor Day weekend. Kids are back in school (or some hybrid form of it depending on how strict your county’s Covid protocols are). Fall is around the corner. And yet in Los Angeles – where I am – it is ninety five degrees. And it has been like this since April. I pine for fall. With every fiber of my being. All I want to do is walk around in a thick, cable knit sweater with a hot coffee in my hand while a cold wind whips up the fog and leaves in equal measure. But, if you’ve been doomscrolling like I have, you know that with our ever more dire climate crisis looming, things like “seasons” and “temperate climates” are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

But let’s forget about that for the time being and fantasize about wearing the luxurious early nineties sweaters of Twin Peaks! We will make our own Fall!

The Lucy

For those who want a bold, quirky print to match their bold, quirky personality!

The Josie

For the femme dandy with an empire to rule!

The Catherine

For the drama queen who loves to plot and scheme almost as much as she loves to make an entrance!

The Wheeler

For the pretty boys that start celebrating Halloween in September.

The Log Lady

My log has something to say to you and that something is “cozy!”

The Audrey

For the trouble makers who want to look good while doing crimes.

The Leo

For troublemakers who do NOT want to look good while doing crimes.

And finally,

The Donna

For our emo babies who always end up in complicated love triangles.

