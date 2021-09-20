On Twitter, writer Mike Benner asked a simple question that provoked many, many responses: what is the worst tweet you’ve seen? The replies were so gloriously cringeworthy we had to collect them here.

What’s the worst tweet you’ve seen on here? I think “Ruthkanda forever” is a top contender, but I wanna see all the top candidates. — mike benner (@benner) September 18, 2021

While quite a few of the offending tweets have been deleted, some are so infamous that they are cached forever, a quick Google image search away. Others have been screenshot and saved for posterity. Chances are that someone will keep the receipts on your terrible tweets, especially if you’re a high-profile account. This brings us to one of the soundest pieces of advice there is: don’t tweet.

Or at least, as these examples will demonstrate, stop and think before you tweet. Remember that many a tweet—especially about celebrities and politicians—do not age well. The tweets shared in Benner’s thread also remind us that Twitter has gone through various stages throughout history; as virulent and doom-laden as it might seem these days, who remembers the Wild West era of the early years where everyone was tweeting every single thing that came to mind without filter?

This would perhaps best be evidenced by a certain Kevin Smith tweet.

I don’t think I’ve seen this one, the undisputed worst tweet ever. pic.twitter.com/wyy2r9XSvN — Ryan Meehan (@RyanMeehan1313) September 19, 2021

What’s great about the Worst Tweets thread is it transcends all the divisions in today’s society. We have liberals! We have conservatives! We have feminists and MRAs, young and old, folks across many spectrums of identity. No matter what group you belong to, chances are there’s a person therein who should perhaps not be tweeting so much!

We should probably not tweet about politicians as though they are characters on a TV drama or our friends or our fantasies. This results in a type of cringe that cannot be unseen.

top tier political cringe pic.twitter.com/nYQgYYdhIy — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) September 19, 2021

This is the one for me: (though I’m extremely full of regret for reviving it) pic.twitter.com/CZwnAFueuP — Emily (@EFisherSays) September 19, 2021

recency bias but this pic.twitter.com/BzmGXKFFew — Rachel Bronstein (@rachelnbro) September 19, 2021

Sorry if someone’s posted this already, and sorry to everyone who looks at it pic.twitter.com/WdmUeshwvn — cheeser chavez (@DFrzee) September 19, 2021

I can’t stop thinking about this one pic.twitter.com/kGgRevUmRU — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) September 19, 2021

The first that came to mind was the original Mommala one, but this has become such cliche I think we’ve all forgotten what gem it really is. pic.twitter.com/u21QumCUed — Joseph Sliker (@BadJoeks) September 19, 2021

Certain politicians should also never tweet.

This one is so bad that it’s good pic.twitter.com/nWcyD6Kyo4 — Paula Davis, Important Lady (@PMD17) September 19, 2021

One of the worst genres of awful tweets is when someone of note dies and people seem determined to write fanfiction of them being welcomed into heaven by other people of note. This happens far too much, trust me.

The more you look at this the worse it is: pic.twitter.com/yGZDvbMq26 — Too Big To Fail (@Too_Big_To_Fail) September 19, 2021

I know ‘#ruthkanda forever’ has gotten mentions, but this one from the genre at least deserves be in the discussion pic.twitter.com/RgDU6T9g7y — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) September 19, 2021

Please, please, please can we stop with the famous people in heaven hanging out tweet. Please.

What. Is. This.

Ruthkanda takes the cake for me but this one by Peter king always gets memed lol pic.twitter.com/jR9yb8mWnv — Evan Murray (@TheEvanMurray) September 19, 2021

There are some that just make you want to lie down on the floor and pinch the bridge of your nose between your fingers to stave off the headache that the words induce.

In terms of pure cringe this has got to be a solid contender pic.twitter.com/DQNYQHyscJ — St. Simeon the Holy Fool (@SimeonTheFool) September 19, 2021

Not a day goes be without me thinking about this one. It’s both one of the worst tweets ever AND a bold piece of performance art. pic.twitter.com/Xb3lK3kAcv — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) September 19, 2021

Even our literary luminaries have not always mastered the art of the tweet, in that sometimes they should not tweet.

It’s hard to call this the worst, since it’s also my favorite, but this one belongs in the hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/FqKKmugI0b — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 19, 2021

Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you?

hard to top “Ruthkanda forever” but this one should at least be included in the showcase. this text screenshot haunted me for D A Y S!! pic.twitter.com/06PnYd3NJM — goth moth (@catarangs) September 19, 2021

Misguided attempts at relevancy by brands to commemorate solemn concepts or attempts to tie in real-life events to entertainment could be its own post.

A lot of classics here but this surely deserves a mention. pic.twitter.com/x76sibzfN0 — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) September 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/QN5uyTkA2L — gary from smol data or randy butternubs (@sukurimi) September 19, 2021

Of course, some of the “worst” tweets also resulted in some of the most epic rebuttals of all time.

From the golden age of the redpill pic.twitter.com/EI6kfRvR3C — Spellgage (@spellgage) September 19, 2021

Along these same lines, there are some people whose opinions about women we really, really never need to hear.

Taylor ham sandwich pic.twitter.com/4lKLYdNw3G — andy bob jacobson (@andybobjacobson) September 19, 2021

And then there are the people who are telling on themselves.

Really doesn’t get worse than these 2 pic.twitter.com/pCIODRzspo — Elijah (@elijahsquid) September 19, 2021

Impossible to forget this classic, once seen.

Some tweets are just truly unfortunate.

Author Naomi Wolf—now suspended from Twitter for spreading anti-vaccine misinformation—demands her very own subcategory.

pic.twitter.com/1QG6wM0yL9 — Kieth Starmer is a cop (@BP_Cena) September 19, 2021

As nostalgically horrifying as this thread is, none of these are as bad as the daily delivery of bad takes on facebook.https://t.co/0wlsI8PAyw pic.twitter.com/RtFrbcrjlf — Get vaccinated. Against COVID & fascism. web rant (@web_rant) September 19, 2021

But what, you may ask, is the best tweet amongst these follies? I’m glad you asked.

There are a plethora of additional so-bad-they’re-good tweets to be found in the replies to Benner’s original thread. Some are so head-scratching and eye-widening I’ve not included them because I care about you as a person, so peruse at your own risk.

While many of the tweets featured here are in the hall of fame of bad tweets, there may be some that we’ve missed. Do you have more reasons not to tweet to share with the class?

(via Mike Benner on Twitter, image: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]