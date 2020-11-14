Things We Saw Today: Worst Chris To Join Alright Chris in Thor: Love and Thunder

It’s official: Chris Pratt will appear in the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder. The reunion of Star-Lord and Thor is hardly a surprise, as we last saw Thor join the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The film will star Chris Hemsworth in the title role, where he will be joined by Natalie Portman, who is reprising her role as Dr. Jane Foster. This will be her first time back in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World in 2013. Portman’s Foster is expected to take on the mantle of Mighty Thor.

In addition, we’ll get to see Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, the new king of New Asgard, and Christian Bale in an unspecified role. Taika Waititi returns to direct, as well as perform the role of Thor’s Kronan BFF Korg.

The film is set to begin shooting in Australia in January and is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2022. But these dates are subject to change (as everything is) due to the pandemic. Will Love and Thunder lift Chris Pratt out of his ranking as Worst Chris, or will he instead drag Alright Chris Hemsworth down a peg? I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens!

(via Variety)

Seth Rogen is producing a Darkwing Duck reboot for Disney+. (via io9)

Bryce Dallas Howard confirms Apollo 13 shoutout in The Mandalorian. (via Collider)

Despite weeks of reshoots, Zack Snyder says new footage in Justice League will only be 4-5 minutes long. (via Beyond the Trailer)

This is awesome: Twitch is donating $1 million to Able Gamers, which supports gamers with disabilities:

I am so shook.@Twitch donating $1,000,000 to @AbleGamers is going to *literally* change the lives of thousands of people with disabilities. To you who supported me, my work, AbleGamers, and our lofty dream of enabling everyone to play: Thank you They did this because of you! pic.twitter.com/pxtYXs5lQX — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) November 14, 2020 Sylvester Stallone will appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. (via CBR)

Steve Carell’s Space Force will return for a season 2 on Netflix. (via Syfy Wire)

Johnny 5 rides again! A Latinx reboot of Short Circuit is in development. (via Deadline)

Breaking news: Dan Rather is all out of f-cks. Frankly, my trolls, I don’t give a damn. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 14, 2020

