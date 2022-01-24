If you spend any time at all online, you’re likely seeing a lot of Wordle, the daily word game that challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six or fewer guesses. The game prompts you with an option to share your results after you finish, which many people then do, and for those not interested in the game, I get why it would be slightly annoying to see it take over your social media feeds.

twitter lately kind of like pic.twitter.com/p3MZSlxquP — the roughest toughest frail (@em_aytch) January 5, 2022

However, while most detractors would simply mute “Wordle” and move on, one presumably miserable person decided to create a bot that responds to tweets of Wordle results, spoiling the following day’s word.

Note: if you like tweeting your wordIe scores, someone’s made a bot you should block as it auto-responds with tomorrows answer pic.twitter.com/u62kBaTivn — dan nguyen (@dancow) January 24, 2022

“Guess what. People don’t care about your mediocre linguistic escapades,” reads one response from the “Wordlinator” bot before spoiling tomorrow’s word in order to “teach you a lesson.” Another response reported by Kotaku’s John Walker says it wants to “terminate Wordle bragging.”

It turns out that the game’s code includes its word list so anyone who really wants to could cheat pretty easily, although cheating at Wordle seems like a perplexing use of one’s time. There’s little to gain beyond a few seconds of bragging rights over a simple word game. Still, cheating makes more sense than what this person has chosen to do with the code, with their attempt to ruin everyone’s fun.

Again, yes, I understand that Wordle can be a little annoying for those who aren’t interested. But the trend popped up suddenly (as internet trends will do) less than three weeks ago and it will surely pass soon. Just mute the word and move on. This bot is peak “let people enjoy things.”

Also, Wordlinator’s claim that it’s targeting “bragging” seems misguided. Personally, my timeline is full of all sorts of scores, not just the impressive ones. It seems less about bragging than about enjoying a communal activity, since a key part of the game is the fact that everyone gets the same word.

Fortunately, this killjoy didn’t last long.

btw todays word is LMAOO pic.twitter.com/IvoG3c0e8u — dan nguyen (@dancow) January 24, 2022

