Minor spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe character Wong is currently trending on Twitter, with tens of thousands of tweets and memes about him. This was sparked by his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and also by the fact that Wong—played by actor Benedict Wong—is one of the best Marvel characters, and has been for a long time.

I’ve been a dedicated Wong fan since his introduction in Doctor Strange, so I’m thrilled to see Wong getting his due. Wong began as a magical librarian in Dr. Strange, then became Strange’s begrudging “friend”/coworker, and then it’s revealed in No Way Home that he’s now the Sorcerer Supreme (on a “technicality,” since Dr. Strange was blipped away). Prior to No Way Home, we also got some excellent Wong cameo content in Shang-Chi, where he appears fighting Abomination and to recruit Shang-Chi and Katy into superhero shenanigans at the end.

every single marvel movie wong has been in was amazing — kordell (@lledrook) December 19, 2021

Wong always looking out for number one is the best running gag in the MCU pic.twitter.com/0qmQC7MbQ2 — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) December 19, 2021

A huge part of Wong’s appeal has evolved from Benedict Wong’s dry, delicious delivery. Wong acts long-suffering about the antics of Strange & Co., while also delivering perfect one-liners. Despite his frustrations with Strange, Wong is a total badass and will fight with his considerable magical abilities and knowledge (as we saw in Infinity War and Endgame). But we love a Wong who knows when enough’s enough—an element that has become one of his foremost character traits.

In No Way Home, Wong has seemingly reached his wits’ end with Strange, stepping through a portal with an “I’m out” attitude. This, plus the idea that Strange will be afraid of Wong’s reaction when he learns just how badly Strange messed up the multiverse, has been generating a memeapalooza since the movie’s blockbuster debut.

And in 2021, Wong’s propensity towards Not Wanting to Deal With This Nonsense is, as the kids say, a mood.

Wong in the MCU has been doing nothing but jumping through portals and avoiding everyone’s bullshit for the past 4-5 movies… I aspire to be like Wong. — Moon Monkey🌙 (@MoonMonkeyIsle) December 18, 2021

If “that ain’t got shit to do with me” was a person : pic.twitter.com/qDlasXoVYE — FranCHESTca Monroe -Glen Cocoa🍫👩🏾‍⚕️♒️ (@riricakesss) December 19, 2021

wong might be the realest character because every time some shits about to go down he warns you then dips — Chuck 🥷 (@Brynforbesgoat1) December 19, 2021

Eveyone: oh no! Yet another avengers level threat is happening! Wong: That’s crazy. Y’all be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/pkF5Atw77E — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) December 20, 2021

his main concern is definitely wong finding out about this https://t.co/6ww8IlKigT — Strange™ (@madlonelyamy) December 19, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multitask of Madness. It’s just Stephen trying to avoid Wong from saying “I told you so.” — Leo P 🦁 (@Leo_P_2008) December 20, 2021

Honestly,

The older I get the more I respect Wong. 😂 https://t.co/t2QgF5cbbi — Neo ⚡️ (@NeoGameSpark) December 20, 2021

I need a movie about Wong being sorcerer supreme while Dr. Strange was gone.

I bet everything was run smoothly https://t.co/isZixsC6jg — Vanessa C. Amesty S. (@Vanessamesty21) December 20, 2021

Society if Wong was the Sorcerer Supreme pic.twitter.com/iiU1xsDEHr — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) November 30, 2021

*Spider-Man and Dr. Strange trying to save the world* Wong: pic.twitter.com/28kakDl1TZ — H (@HaroldJ_59) December 20, 2021

Also circling around is the fact that we need even more Wong and that he’s more than deserving of his own Disney+ show or movie. Tell us more about that “Wong Cinematic Universe,” Kevin Feige.

#MarvelStudios Kevin Feige recently joked about #Wong‘s growing role in Phase 4 of the #MCU: “It’s fast becoming the WCU (Wong Cinematic Universe).'” Full quote: https://t.co/0rPjFi3AIm pic.twitter.com/6Fiycxttpw — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 20, 2021

I feel like that might be what makes him so loved… he comes in, tosses out a couple banger lines of dialogue, and dips. it makes you want more wong. — Holy (@baconegginchee1) December 19, 2021

Listen… put Wong in every MCU project please? pic.twitter.com/AE3Y7sa2qT — David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) December 20, 2021

There are tons of Wong memes currently on Twitter—I encourage a scroll-through. Meanwhile, I will be embodying the following sentiment:

If Wong has a million fans, then I am one of them. If Wong has ten fans, then I am one of them. If Wong has only one fan then that is me. If Wong has no fans, then that means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against Wong, then I am against the world. pic.twitter.com/ACZNYtKJt9 — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) December 18, 2021

(image: Marvel Studios)

