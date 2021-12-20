Skip to main content

Wong Memes Are Exploding Online After Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Well They Should

By Kaila Hale-SternDec 20th, 2021, 2:06 pm
 

Benedict Wong looks annoyed as Wong in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Minor spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe character Wong is currently trending on Twitter, with tens of thousands of tweets and memes about him. This was sparked by his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and also by the fact that Wong—played by actor Benedict Wong—is one of the best Marvel characters, and has been for a long time.

I’ve been a dedicated Wong fan since his introduction in Doctor Strange, so I’m thrilled to see Wong getting his due. Wong began as a magical librarian in Dr. Strange, then became Strange’s begrudging “friend”/coworker, and then it’s revealed in No Way Home that he’s now the Sorcerer Supreme (on a “technicality,” since Dr. Strange was blipped away). Prior to No Way Home, we also got some excellent Wong cameo content in Shang-Chi, where he appears fighting Abomination and to recruit Shang-Chi and Katy into superhero shenanigans at the end.

A huge part of Wong’s appeal has evolved from Benedict Wong’s dry, delicious delivery. Wong acts long-suffering about the antics of Strange & Co., while also delivering perfect one-liners. Despite his frustrations with Strange, Wong is a total badass and will fight with his considerable magical abilities and knowledge (as we saw in Infinity War and Endgame). But we love a Wong who knows when enough’s enough—an element that has become one of his foremost character traits.

In No Way Home, Wong has seemingly reached his wits’ end with Strange, stepping through a portal with an “I’m out” attitude. This, plus the idea that Strange will be afraid of Wong’s reaction when he learns just how badly Strange messed up the multiverse, has been generating a memeapalooza since the movie’s blockbuster debut.

And in 2021, Wong’s propensity towards Not Wanting to Deal With This Nonsense is, as the kids say, a mood.

Also circling around is the fact that we need even more Wong and that he’s more than deserving of his own Disney+ show or movie. Tell us more about that “Wong Cinematic Universe,” Kevin Feige.

There are tons of Wong memes currently on Twitter—I encourage a scroll-through. Meanwhile, I will be embodying the following sentiment:

Kaila Hale-Stern - Managing Editor

Kaila is a lifelong New Yorker. She's written for io9, Gizmodo, New York Magazine, The Awl, Wired, Cosmopolitan, and once published a Harlequin novel you'll never find.