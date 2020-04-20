New August Release Might Even Be a Stretch for Wonder Woman 1984

We are still, currently, in a climate where we don’t know when we’re going to be able to return to our normal lives due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. For many fans of the cinema, that’s meant uncertainty as to when we’ll actually get to go to a movie theater again. With both Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 put on hold, we’ve had a damper put on our 2019 blockbuster excitement.

We’re still in a time of uncertainty, and those movies we’ve been waiting for have new release dates, and … we might not even make those dates if things continue as they have been. Sure, we’re starting to see the rise in new cases slow down, but then we also have protestors who want everything to go back to normal before it’s safe, just so they can go back to work like Donald Trump wants.

So really, who knows what the future holds for movies? And it seems as if one of the stars from Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t too hopeful for the new August release date, either. Connie Nielsen, who starred as Hippolyta in Wonder Woman and Justice League (who is reprising her role in 1984, as well), talked about the new release date to ABC News and didn’t seem too hopeful:

I don’t know about the August deadline there. We can all cross fingers and I sure hope so. The invention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything a lot easier. Everyone is waiting to get back to work as well, we’re all waiting to get started on our next projects, so having access to either a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for us all..

Right now, Wonder Woman 1984 is still scheduled for August, but that depends on a lot of factors beyond the studio’s control, and it’d be the first big blockbuster to come out after the coronavirus outbreak pushed the spring lineup back. While No Time to Die was the first to jump ship and move to November, both Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow originally held out until closures began happening (with Black Widow waiting to announce a new release date until after Wonder Woman had hers).

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’ll gladly wait for both Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow. I’ve waited long enough for these movies, and if waiting a bit longer keeps them having large theatrical releases and their moment to shine, then that’s a small price to pay. I just hope they don’t eventually end up going straight to VOD because of everything going on.

(image: Warner Bros.)

